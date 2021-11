AAM To Present At The BofA Securities 2021 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference On November 30

DETROIT, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (AXL) - Get American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Report will participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on November 30. AAM is scheduled to present at 11:15 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations page on AAM's website ( www.aam.com). A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About AAMAAM (AXL) - Get American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Report delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Our presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties described in our most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially. Our presentation also may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial information, is available on AAM's website ( www.aam.com).

For more information:

Investor Contact: David H. Lim Head of Investor Relations (313) 758-2006 david.lim@aam.com

Media Contact: Christopher M. Son Vice President, Marketing & Communications (313) 758-4814 chris.son@aam.com

Or visit the AAM website at www.aam.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aam-to-present-at-the-bofa-securities-2021-leveraged-finance-virtual-conference-on-november-30-301431036.html

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.