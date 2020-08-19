AAM Supplies New Independent Rear Drive Axles For GM Full Size SUVs

DETROIT, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on efficiency and passenger comfort, American Axle & Manufacturing has developed a new Independent Rear Drive Axle (IRDA) for GM's full-size SUVs including the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban,...

DETROIT, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on efficiency and passenger comfort, American Axle & Manufacturing has developed a new Independent Rear Drive Axle (IRDA) for GM's full-size SUVs including the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon, GMC Yukon Denali and Cadillac Escalade.

AAM and GM worked together to replace the prior generation rear beam axle with a newly designed 3-mount independent rear drive axle module. The new design features a light-weight aluminum carrier housing and a low-offset hypoid gearset to provide improved efficiency and industry leading noise, vibration and harshness performance.

"AAM and GM partnered to develop a new axle that is incredibly efficient and increases passenger comfort while still maintaining vehicle performance," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Developed and tested at our Advanced Technology and Development Center in Detroit, this system provides top-notch performance coupled with unparalleled durability."

Offered in a 9.5-inch or 9.76-inch, the IRDA comes standard with a mechanical limited slip differential, providing enhanced traction and trailering performance up to 8,400 pounds.

AAM also supplies front and rear axles for GM's full size, light-duty and heavy-duty pickup trucks. The company was recently named a GM Supplier of the Year for the fourth consecutive year.

About AAM

AAM (AXL) - Get Report delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

