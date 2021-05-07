AAM Statement On The Passing Of AAM Co-Founder Mort Harris

DETROIT, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) issued the below statement on the passing of Mort Harris, who helped Richard E.

"The AAM family was saddened to hear of the passing of Mort Harris," said AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David C. Dauch. "Mort was a great man and a special person that meant so much to so many. He certainly had a strong and positive influence on all that knew him. Mort lived an extraordinary life and was an accomplished businessman and philanthropist. His support was instrumental in the founding of American Axle & Manufacturing. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Harris family."

AAM was founded when Richard E. Dauch, formed a small investment team including Mort Harris, to purchase the Final Drive and Forge business from GM, which consisted of five facilities in the U.S. On March 1, 1994, AAM became a stand-alone, independent, multi-billion-dollar tier 1 automotive supplier.

Today, AAM delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures systems and technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership.

