AAG Debuts "American Dream" TV Spot

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Advisors Group (AAG), the No. 1 reverse mortgage lender in the nation, released its new television spot, titled " American Dream," starring company spokesperson Tom Selleck. The commercial's premise is based on the longstanding national dream of homeownership, and how older Americans can use their home equity to maintain and upgrade their home for a better, safer retirement.

&amp;amp;#160;

"For Americans, a house is more than just a home. It symbolizes their years of hard work, the family they've built, and the life they've lived," says Selleck. "For many seniors, that home is now a lifeline, and AAG can help them make it comfortable."

The messaging direction for the commercial is based on direct feedback from America's seniors. Prior to filming, AAG conducted a survey of more than 250 seniors, aged 62-75, to discover their thoughts about the future of their homes during retirement. The results made it clear that seniors who have obtained the American Dream have no plans of abandoning it. Key survey findings showed that over 82% percent of older Americans plan to live out their retirement at home rather than move closer to loved ones. A majority of seniors also answered that they would use financial help to make home renovations when given a list of options that also included paying off bills, funding in-home medical care, or upgrading their technology.

"This year has changed many aspects of our lives, including the way that we view retirement," said AAG Chief Marketing Officer Martin Lenoir. "Older Americans are feeling safer at home, but many need additional resources, like the use of their growing home equity, to make needed renovations so they can live comfortably throughout retirement."

The COVID-19 pandemic hit America's seniors the hardest and forced many to quarantine at home for their health and safety. The dangers of the pandemic also rang clear in the survey results; when asked if they would rather remain in their home in their later years or move to a nursing care facility, 95% answered they would prefer to remain in their home.

Earlier this year, AAG addressed the loneliness and isolation seniors are facing during the pandemic by partnering with Tom Selleck to release a special message reminding everyone to care for the seniors in their lives and to wish them well, as they are America's most valuable and vulnerable.

About AAG AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages, and real estate services — designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

American Advisors Group, NMLS ID: 9392, 3800 W. Chapman Avenue, 3 rd & 7 th Floor, Orange, CA 92868. AAG Residential Services, Inc., 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 950, Irvine, CA 92612. Real estate broker, California Department of Real Estate, License number 02039087. AAGRS is performing acts for which a real estate license is required.

Contact: Ryan Whittington Rwhittington@aag.com (657) 236-5220

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aag-debuts-american-dream-tv-spot-301155016.html

SOURCE American Advisors Group (AAG)