AaDya Security Partners With EclecticIQ To Deliver Next Generation Endpoint Protection To Small And Midsize Businesses

DETROIT, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit-based AaDya Security announced today that the company has partnered with EclecticIQ, a leading global provider of cyber threat intelligence, hunting and response technology and services, to offer its innovative endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology to customers of AaDya's all-in-one cybersecurity platform.

Built specifically for small and midsize business customers, AaDya's platform is the first to offer six pillars of protection in a unified platform. The solution is powered by Judy, a unique AI and machine learning agent that works on the back-end to ensure each of the pillars (single sign-on, password management, endpoint detection and response, threat detection and automated remediation, anti-phishing, and compliance mapping) work in tandem to provide a seamless experience for both the end-user and platform administrators.

AaDya this year also launched a successful channel partner program to offer its solution to managed IT and security service providers and value-added resellers who recognize the benefits of the unified platform for themselves and their clients.

"Judy was built by our engineers to deliver a full suite of enterprise-grade security tools in one simple, accessible, and affordable platform," explains Raffaele Mautone, CEO and founder of AaDya. "We are thrilled about our partnership with EclecticIQ, which aligns perfectly with our mission to provide small and midsize business customers access to the same security as their larger counterparts at a fraction of the cost. Their EDR solution hits all the marks in that it is light enough for our customers to implement and manage without having to compromise on security. Combined with the fact we were able to work with the EclecticIQ team to fully integrate the solution with Judy's capabilities made our decision to partner with them an easy one."

"AaDya built their solution with the understanding that security should not be a barrier to productivity," said Julie Cullivan, a veteran cybersecurity executive and AaDya board member. "The fact that many current security solutions are complicated and cumbersome to deploy has caused many SMB organizations to go unprotected. EclecticIQ's EDR technology was the perfect fit at the perfect time, allowing AaDya to expedite getting their endpoint solution pillar to market at a critical time for many small businesses as they face more cyber-risk and are being forced to meet the latest compliance requirements. I look forward to watching the partnership between these two innovative cybersecurity companies make a significant impact."

With many recent high-profile attacks and a renewed focus on security at all levels of the Nation's value chain, across all verticals and businesses of all sizes, timing has never been more critical to provide accessible and reliable protection against ubiquitous attacks like ransomware and phishing to a market segment that has traditionally been an afterthought for the big players in cybersecurity.

EclecticIQ, founded in 2014, is a leading cybersecurity company which is pioneering the intelligence-led analyst-centric platform that helps MSSPs, enterprises and governments to manage threat intelligence, hunting, detection and response.

EclecticIQ Endpoint Response is a full-featured, flexible and embeddable endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution designed for integration into existing security stacks. It ensures kernel-driven reliability to capture events in real-time on Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints using the unique endpoint telemetry plugin supported by open source osquery-based agent. It is easily integrated into existing toolsets and workflows via a straightforward REST API which leverages configuration, notifications, scheduled queries, and ad hoc queries for faster time to detection and response. And it installs in minutes, so this low-cost, low-footprint multifaceted solution enables faster mitigation of endpoint attacks.

"When we understood the potential of AaDya's Judy platform, it became obvious that EclecticIQ's highly embeddable EDR would make it both more powerful and more extensible for further market-specific innovation," said Sridhar Jayanthi, senior vice president, endpoint security, EclecticIQ. "The fact that AaDya could significantly accelerate their endpoint goals with EclecticIQ's proven technology makes this an ideal partnership."

To request a product demo email inquiries@aadyasecurity.org, or call (800) 918-9113.

About AaDya SecurityHeadquartered in Detroit, Michigan, AaDya Security provides smart, simple, effective and affordable cybersecurity software solutions for small and midsize businesses. Our all-in-one cybersecurity platform, powered by Judy, an interactive AI virtual assistant, provides enterprise-grade, 24/7 protection and support for companies who lack the time, expertise and capital to successfully implement these solutions on their own. For more information please visit our website, AaDyaSecurity.com

About EclecticIQEclecticIQ is a global provider of threat intelligence, hunting and response technology and services. Stay ahead of rapidly evolving threats and outmaneuver your adversaries by embedding Intelligence at the core ™ of your cyberdefenses. We operate worldwide with offices and teams across Europe and UK, North America, India and via value-add partners. For more information, please visit eclecticiq.com

