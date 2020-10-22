Aadil Zaman Named To 2020 Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisers

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Alliance Group is pleased to announce that, Aadil Zaman, has been named to the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisers.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Alliance Group is pleased to announce that, Aadil Zaman, has been named to the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisers. The list recognizes the top financial advisers who specialize in serving defined contribution (DC) retirement plans across the U.S.

This is the sixth annual FT 401 list, produced independently by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times. Ignites Research provides business intelligence on investment management.

Financial advisers from across the U.S. applied for consideration, having met a set minimum of requirements. The applicants were then graded on six criteria: DC assets under advisement (AUA); DC AUA growth rate; specialization in DC plans; years of experience; advanced industry credentials; and compliance record. There are no fees or other considerations required of advisers who apply for the FT 401.

The final FT 401 represents an impressive cohort of elite advisers. The median DC plan assets administered by this year's group is $800 million. These are true specialists as DC plans on average account for 86% of total client assets. The FT 401 advisers represent 41 states and Washington, D.C.

The FT 401 is one in a series of rankings of top advisers developed by the FT in partnership with Ignites Research, including the FT 300 (independent RIA firms) and the FT 400 (broker-dealer advisers).

About Wall Street Alliance Group- Wall Street Alliance Group is a nationally recognized wealth management firm headquartered in Manhattan, New York. The firm operates on a Fiduciary capacity serving high net worth clients and is on a mission to empower first-generation immigrants achieve financial well-being. Wall Street Alliance has a team of advisors with expertise in areas such as Tax Planning, Estate Planning, Asset Protection, Portfolio Management, 401(k) plans, Defined Benefit plans, Special Needs planning, Physician Financial planning and Trust services. Please visit www.wallstreetag.com.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. Wall Street Alliance Group and Securities America are separate companies. They are independently owned and operated.

Wall Street Alliance Group www.wallstreetag.com 75 Maiden Lane, Suite 234 New York, NY 10038 Ph: 866-535-8771 257322@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aadil-zaman-named-to-2020-financial-times-401-top-retirement-advisers-301157499.html

SOURCE Wall Street Alliance Group