Aadi Bioscience To Present At 2022 H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. ("Aadi"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced that Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President, Neil Desai, Ph.D., will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, to be held virtually January 10-13, 2022. The presentation will be available beginning on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast can be accessed here. A replay will also be available on Aadi's website within the News/Events & Presentations section.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers. Aadi's primary goal is to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations where other mTOR inhibitors have not or cannot be effectively exploited due to problems of pharmacology, effective drug delivery, safety, or effective targeting to the disease site. In November 2021, Aadi received FDA approval for FYARRO for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa). FYARRO is an mTOR inhibitor bound to human albumin that has demonstrated significantly higher tumor accumulation, greater mTOR target suppression, and increased tumor growth inhibition over other mTOR inhibitors in preclinical models.

Based on data from the AMPECT trial with FYARRO and following discussions with the FDA about other emerging data with FYARRO, Aadi plans to initiate a tumor-agnostic registrational trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations by early 2022. Aadi also has ongoing studies to evaluate dosing of FYARRO in combination regimens. More information on Aadi's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com.

