AACR 2021-ImmVira Presents The Preclinical Study Results Of MVR-T3011 Via Intravenous Administration

SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, 2021, ImmVira presents the preclinical study results of MVR-T3011 via intravenous administration through publication in a virtual poster at the AACR annual meeting. MVR-T3011 is a replication competent and genetically modified oncolytic herpes simplex virus-1 expressing human interleukin-12 and anti-PD-1 antibody. ImmVira owns the global right for development and commercialization of MVR-T3011 via intravenous administration.

Oncolytic virus(OV) has been proven to inhibit tumor growth in a number of superficial tumors through intratumoral injection. From clinical studies, intratumoral injection of OV has been proved to provide effective treatment against tumor via its abscopal effect, transitions from immunologically cold to hot tumor and combination with other cancer therapies. However, to advanced tumors, especially the lesions of multiple metastasis are ideally treated via a systemic route. At present, common types of viruses that have been studied clinically for intravenous administration are Vaccinia virus, Coxsackie virus and Reovirus etc. However, for various reasons, most virus types used in developing oncolytic viruses including HSV-1 and adenoviruses, have not been fully studied for intravenous administration preclinically and clinically.

In the preclinical study conducted by ImmVira, intravenous administration of MVR-T3011 demonstrated enrichment of viral DNA in tumor tissue. MVR-T3855, the surrogate of MVR-T3011 for mouse, was shown to significantly extend the survival time of several mouse with orthotopic tumors including primary and metastatic lung cancer and primary liver cancer, and repeated dose via intravenous administration has clearly enhanced antitumor effect. Furthermore, intravenous administration or intra-cavity of MVR-T3855 significantly delayed or prevented the formation of malignant ascites in mouse liver model. In terms of safety, the three-month pre-clinical study showed that the intravenous administration of MVR-T3011 and MVR-T3855 did not cause significant adverse reactions and had clinical significance. After administration, no histopathological change was found in non-target organs.

ImmVira submitted an IND application for MVR-T3011 intravenous administration to the U.S. FDA in January 2021 and expects to recruit patients in five leading U.S. research cancer centers within the next few weeks.

About ImmVira

ImmVira is a biotechnology company focused on genetically modified oncolytic viruses as potential cancer therapeutics. The company has developed science, technology and know-how to support ongoing research, development and commercialization of oncolytic viruses on the OvPENS (OV+ Potent, Enabling, Novel & Safe) platform. The OvPENS platform comprises of research, patents, gene-recombinant know-how, manufacturing technology and commercialization analytics to develop next-generation oncolytic viruses that reach drug development targets and that are potent, enabling, novel and safe.

