AACC Elects New Leaders To Serve Terms Starting In August 2021

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce that Shannon Haymond, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, has been elected to serve on the AACC Board of Directors as president-elect starting in August 2021. Following this, she will serve successive terms as the association's president from August 2022- July 2023 and as past president from August 2023- July 2024. In addition, the AACC membership elected two new directors to the association's Board. They will take office in August 2021 along with the incoming president of AACC Academy, who will also serve on the Board.

"I am truly honored and delighted to be chosen as president-elect of this association," said Dr. Haymond. "AACC's leadership in education, advocacy, and collaboration helps clinical laboratory professionals do what they do best, and provide vital insight so patients get the care they need. I look forward to working with AACC members, leadership, and staff to continue this important work. I am also passionate about advancing the field of laboratory medicine, and am particularly interested in exploring ways for lab professionals to use data analytics to enhance the quality and efficiency of services we provide to patients and healthcare teams."

Dr. Haymond is vice chair for computational pathology and director of the clinical mass spectrometry laboratory at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. She is an associate professor of pathology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. An active member of AACC since 2002, Dr. Haymond is currently completing a 3-year term as a member of the association's Board of Directors. She has served in many other roles within the association as well, including as chair of the AACC Pediatric and Maternal-Fetal Division and as a member of the organizing committee of the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in 2010 and 2017.

AACC BOARD MEMBERS

Joe El-Khoury, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, and Bonny Van, PhD, FAACC, HCLD(ABB), will serve as members of AACC's Board of Directors from August 2021- July 2024. Alison Woodworth, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, will also serve on the Board from August 2021- July 2022 as president of AACC Academy, the association's home for distinguished laboratory experts who shape science in the field.

Dr. El-Khoury is associate professor of laboratory medicine at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and director of the clinical chemistry laboratory and co-director of the clinical chemistry fellowship program at Yale New Haven Health. An AACC member since 2009, he currently serves on the editorial board of the association's journal Clinical Chemistry, the AACC Society for Young Clinical Laboratorians Core Committee, the 2021 AACC Middle East Annual Meeting Organizing Committee, and on the organizing committee for the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo.

Dr. Van is a consultant with J. Michael Consulting, a company headquartered in Roswell, Georgia that focuses on public health informatics. She has been an AACC member since 2002, is a fellow of AACC Academy, and a member of AACC's Informatics Division and Ohio Valley Local Section.

AACC NOMINATING COMMITTEE

AACC's membership has also elected Linnea Baudhuin, PhD, FACMG, DABMGG; Roger Bertholf, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, MASCP; and Dennis Dietzen, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, to serve from August 2021- July 2024 on the association's Nominating Committee. The AACC Nominating Committee carries out the important task of ensuring that the association's leadership comprises a diverse and highly talented group of individuals who represent the full breadth of AACC's membership.

Dr. Baudhuin is professor of laboratory medicine and pathology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and a clinical molecular geneticist in Mayo's division of laboratory genetics and genomics.

Dr. Bertholf is medical director of clinical chemistry at Houston Methodist Hospital, program director of the clinical chemistry fellowship in the hospital's department of pathology and genomic medicine, and professor of clinical pathology and laboratory medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Dr. Dietzen is professor of pathology and pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine and medical director of laboratories at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

About AACCDedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.

