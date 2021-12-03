A World Of Opportunity: TD Asset Management Inc. Launches Two New Global Equity Income Solutions

Investors seeking both growth and income can now diversify further with new TD Global Equity Income Pools from TD Asset Management Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") announced the launch of two new solutions to its fund-of-fund suite: TD Global Equity Income Balanced Pool and TD Global Equity Income Pool (collectively, the "Pools"). The Pools are all-in-one solutions designed to generate capital growth and income by investing primarily in securities of other mutual funds, with a focus on mutual funds that invest in income-producing securities of issuers located anywhere in the world.

Building upon the popularity of the TD Fixed Income Pool and TD U.S. Equity Pool, these new solutions will invest primarily in mutual funds and ETFs managed by TDAM. The Pools' investments may include, but are not limited to, preferred shares, common shares, real estate investment trusts and other similar income-producing instruments. The Pools will seek to deliver regular monthly distributions that may include a return of capital. The TD Global Equity Income Balanced Pool adds a global fixed income component to form a 75/25 equity to fixed income target mix.

"Today, Canadians are increasingly allocating assets in their portfolios to global equities," said Robert Vanderhooft, Chief Investment Officer, TDAM. "At the same time, many investors also have a strong need for income as part of a diversified portfolio. In recent years, we've expanded our mutual fund lineup and ETF suite with high-quality solutions to help meet this investor demand. Our new TD Global Equity Income Pools provide actively managed global income equity solutions, overweight in exposure to dividend paying equities, to help meet the needs of a wide range of investors. The underlying exposures and tactical allocations of the Pools will be actively managed by the experienced Asset Allocation, Fundamental Equity and Fixed Income teams at TDAM," added Vanderhooft.

Investors in the Pools will get access to:

Two Layers of Active Management: Benefit from tactical adjustments made by the portfolio management team of the Pools, as well as the active investment approaches used by the portfolio managers of the underlying funds

Benefit from tactical adjustments made by the portfolio management team of the Pools, as well as the active investment approaches used by the portfolio managers of the underlying funds Unique Core-Satellite Approach: Combines long-term strategic asset allocation with tactical adjustments made by the portfolio management team to take advantage of short-term market opportunities

Combines long-term strategic asset allocation with tactical adjustments made by the portfolio management team to take advantage of short-term market opportunities Active Risk Management: The portfolio management team seeks to maintain a long-term focus while attempting to defensively position the portfolios when appropriate

With mutual funds in the global equity categories becoming an increasing percentage of Canadian assets under management, the new TD Global Equity Income Pools offer value for a wide range of investors seeking an actively managed global income equity solution with a strong focus on dividend paying equities.

About TD Asset Management Inc.TD Asset Management Inc., a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S. TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $431 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021. Assets under management include TDAM, TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and/or exchange- traded fund ("ETF") investments (collectively, "the Funds"). Trailing commissions may be associated with mutual fund investments. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Please read the fund facts or summary documents and the prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing in the Funds. The Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed or insured. Their values change frequently. There can be no assurances that a money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. TD Asset Management Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

