A Waterproof Plush Dog Blanket Built For Comfort & Protection

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Knines, a company that specializes in dog-proof vehicle seat covers and cargo liners, is thrilled to announce the launch of their newest product: the Waterproof Plush Dog Blanket. With cozy sherpa on one side and ultra-soft microvelvet on the other, this blanket was made to provide your dog with a warm, comfortable resting place while protecting their favorite snuggle spot from fur, drool, wet dogs, and accidents.

This blanket is constructed with a heavy-duty waterproof film between the sherpa and microvelvet layers, making it completely waterproof. The two layers are bonded together and with heavy-duty stitching along the edges, this blanket will last much longer than other competitive blankets. 4Knines is committed to creating great products that will outperform and outlast the competition while providing a superior level of customer service.

Waterproof Plush Dog Blanket Details:

60 x 40 inches

Machine washable

Waterproof film layer - performs better and lasts longer than spray on coatings

Heavy-duty stitching with box corners

Protected by a no-hassle 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

"Perfect waterproof blanket! I couldn't be happier with the soft materials and the functionality. Feels like a really good value when compared with other pet blankets I own and researched. Highly recommend!" - Melissa K., first reviewer of the Waterproof Plush Dog Blanket

About 4Knines

Founded by two dog owners in 2013, 4Knines is dedicated to building dog-proof products for your car and home with thorough attention to detail and durability. The seat covers, cargo liners, and accessories they've built over the years offer exceptional quality and craftsmanship and are designed to outperform and outlast any competitive products on the market. Along with great products comes 4Knines' superior USA-based customer service.

