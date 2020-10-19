A Top 10 US-based Injectable Company Selects ValGenesis To Digitize Its Corporate Validation Process

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), today announced that a top US-based injectable company has selected ValGenesis VLMS - the industry's most trusted electronic validation lifecycle management system, to digitize its corporate validation process. The company has been developing and manufacturing quality generic and branded injectables for healthcare providers.

Deciding to move away from a traditional paper-based system that was proving both costly and challenging to make proactive process improvements, the company began evaluating multiple solutions in the market and selected ValGenesis VLMS - a single, end-to-end, digital validation solution that can enable a single source of truth, thereby ensuring data integrity and adherence to all regulatory requirements. With the ValGenesis VLMS, the company will be able to experience all the benefits of digitization for maximized system efficiency, process consistency, standardization, and reduced validation cycle time. Further, they will be able to define and enforce the proper level of validation of their assets by using the unique ValGenesis System Assessment and Risk Assessment capabilities. The scalable and configurable nature of ValGenesis VLMS will also enable them to implement at a single site and then expand across multiple sites in the future.

"ValGenesis VLMS is the trusted name for 100% paperless validation and we are working with this client to deploy a homogenous solution to help them embrace organization-wide digital transformation in the spirit of Pharma 4.0. We are excited to serve their validation needs today and look forward to supporting their broadening use of our ValGenesis system across their enterprise in the future," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

