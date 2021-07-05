A Textile Company ARMORLUX Launches A New Range Of Optical Frames And Sunglasses

LYON, France, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armorlux executives have teamed up with specialists to build a bold specification: 100% recycled and innovative frames made In France in direct connection with the DNA of the brand concerned with preserving the...

LYON, France, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armorlux executives have teamed up with specialists to build a bold specification: 100% recycled and innovative frames made In France in direct connection with the DNA of the brand concerned with preserving the environment.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8920851-textile-company-armorlux-launches-a-new-range-of-optical-frames-and-sunglasses/

For the past year, the start-up from Bret, Fil-Fab, which specializes in the recycling of used fishing nets, has been turning this waste into Nylon pellets. Recycling fishing nets is part of an approach to protect the oceans. It is important to know that these nets abandoned or lost in the seas impact coral reefs that are exposed to disease. The opportunity was too good to offer to use them as an injection to make new, resistant and aesthetic frames.

A new collection has been designed to bring visual comfort and extend the experience with glasses available in optic and sunglasses. This collection is launched starting July 2021.

It will be distributed in France by ArtMonium. Other countries are being deployed (Website : https://www.artmonium.com/marque/armor-lux/ )

"This unprecedented collaboration based on innovation that makes sense for our client reinforces our desire to offer new solutions that respect the brands we support," said Jean-Pierre Delacroix, President of Artmonium.

About

15-1 Diffusion has been offering companies the opportunity to develop their licenses in the world of prescription glasses and sunglasses for 8 years.

The collection consists of 5 women's models and 5 men's models in optic and sunglasses

The production will benefit from the label «Origine France Garantie»

aquinzin@armorlux-eyewear.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557573/Armorlux_Eyewear.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557574/Armorlux_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-textile-company-armorlux-launches-a-new-range-of-optical-frames-and-sunglasses-301325642.html

SOURCE Armorlux Eyewear