A Texas-sized Disaster, Tips On What To Do Next

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent Winter storm in Texas is wreaking havoc to homes all across the state. Record-breaking arctic temperatures, combined with the loss of power across the state, have caused pipes to burst in rapid fashion. Many Texans are left to clean up the mess and are scrambling to figure out what to do.

Dallas resident, Julie Dykes Pondt, recalled her experience, and said, "We lost power Sunday night and by Monday morning the temperature dropped to 43 degrees in our home. Power came on for one and a half hours, then off for eight hours, not returning to normal until Friday. Eventually, the main water line broke, and we had two to three inches of water all across our condo. We will have to rip out the drywall, flooring, cabinets and take the condo down to the studs." RainTight General Contracting is serving homeowners and property owners in this process. Miller Weedn, CEO of RainTight, said, "we are deploying teams quickly to protect their health and their assets". In many cases, mold and mildew can cause a serious health concern if not treated quickly and properly.

Like Julie, many Texans are in the same situation, scrambling to find companies that can help. Klark Brown with Restoration Advisors is an expert in the restoration business and consults restoration companies across the country. Klark provided the following tips if you have been affected by broken pipes and flooding in your home.

Don't procrastinate! Water damage to your walls, floors, ceiling, etc. can have a long-lasting impact. In most policies for residential and commercial properties, there is a Duty Clause that requires the policyholder to mitigate issues to avoid secondary damage. If you do not take action swiftly, and issues develop at a later date such as damage to belongings, mold, and wood rot, then those might not be covered by your insurance when discovered later. Quickly find a certified restoration company to aid in determining what is damaged and to guide in next steps. You may not need to wait for your insurance adjuster as further delays could cause secondary damage. Remember, promptness is the key. It is important to determine what furniture you can keep. Water damaged furniture such as rugs, upholstered furniture, and mattresses, can breed bacteria and mold and often should be inventoried and photographed (for insurance), and possibly discarded. Hire a company like Callbox Storage, a Texas based storage company, to pick up, store, and return stored belongings. Callbox can assist with the pack out and storage of your household items that have not been impacted, so they are not damaged during the repair process. This cost is usually covered by your insurance claim. FEMA has additional resources available as Texas has been listed as a national disaster. For more guidance from FEMA and to see if you qualify for assistance, see https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4586

Callbox Storage is a full service moving and storage company with Texas locations in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, and also locations in Phoenix and Seattle. Callbox makes storage simple by proving all the labor for taking things to storage and providing customers with a catalogued photo inventory of what is in storage. Kyle Bainter, CEO of Callbox Storage, is seeing demand rise significantly because of the storm. He stated, "We are seeing a massive influx of customers that need pack out services, moving, and storage, due to this crisis. As a fellow Texan, I am saddened by the recent disaster and for those displaced by the storm. We are glad to be in a position where we can provide a helping hand to those who need it."

Restoration and Remediation companies have traveled to Texas from all across the country. Josh Warren, owner of Warren Restoration, made the trek from North Carolina to help get Texas back on track. Warren Restoration is a certified restoration company and they travel across the country to help with disasters, such as Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Irma. In discussing with Josh, he said, "The best advice for those impacted is that they find a certified restoration company to do moisture checks prior to assuming everything is okay. Often, your walls will retain moisture that can cause long-term damage if not appropriately remediated."

While we may have a Texas-sized disaster, it is encouraging to see help arrive from all across the country to help.

