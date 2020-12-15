Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluor's Diversified Services segment, was awarded a 26-month maintenance contract extension by Sitech Manufacturing Services in the Netherlands.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) - Get Report announced today that Stork, part of Fluor's Diversified Services segment, was awarded a 26-month maintenance contract extension by Sitech Manufacturing Services in the Netherlands. Fluor will book the undisclosed value in the fourth quarter of 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005177/en/

A Stork welder is shown providing services for one of the company's valued clients. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are pleased that Sitech extended the contract with Stork to be their continued partner of choice for the coming years," said Taco de Haan, president of Stork. "Stork and Sitech's 25-year relationship exemplifies the importance of a successful business partnership. Both companies recognize the benefits derived from long-term partnerships that enable continuous performance improvement in safety, cost and overall plant asset performance."

Under this framework agreement, Stork will provide maintenance services and will execute projects and turnarounds. The scope of work includes mechanical, electrical and instrumentation services complemented by a portfolio of specialist services such as valves and rotating equipment maintenance and repair, high-voltage services, calibration, on-site machining and bolting, and heat treatment services. Stork will deliver these services using its site office together with Stork's nearby Solutions Center in Elsloo and Fluor's local engineering capabilities. Services will be provided at various renowned asset owners at the Chemelot industrial complex site in Geleen, the Netherlands.

"This award renewal is another great indication that clients appreciate Stork's strong performance in safety and delivery. Stork provides a broad portfolio of services for our clients in a very efficient one-stop-shop approach," said Alejandro Escalona, Stork's regional vice president, Europe. "We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with Sitech and to continuously improve together."

The framework agreement started in October 2020 and has extension options after the expiration date in December 2022.

About Stork

Stork, a Fluor company, continually improves the performance of its clients' assets through a wide range of integrated, innovative and data-driven solutions, from operations and maintenance to turnarounds and modifications. We are committed to growing our clients' business sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in asset management. Underpinned with our core values— Safety, Integrity, Teamwork, Client Focus and Excellence— we aim to be the industry reference, every day, everywhere. For more information, please visit www.stork.com or follow us on Twitter @StorkTS, LinkedIn.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (FLR) - Get Report is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor's 45,000 employees build a better world and provide sustainable solutions by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed projects. Fluor had revenue of $17.3 billion in 2019 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#stork

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005177/en/