September 23, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe

A Song For Peace - NG Foundation Inc.

Spread Love by Seyi Shay.
Publish date:

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nigerian Singer, writer, and Actress  Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua sang with the soul and spoke to the world while giving an everlasting gift of love to  Ng Foundation Inc.

As one of Nigeria's prominent musicians endorsed by Pepsi, Seyi Shay leads the free voice for females, in general, all the way from Africa. She was born and raised in  Tottenham, London, England, to Nigerian parents. She grew up in a Christian home and, at 6yrs old, joined her secondary school choir, and She performed for the  London Community Gospel Choir during their world tour, which included 13 cities in Japan. 

In her heartfelt explosion, The three-time  Konami's Soundtrack producer for the video game  Crime Life: Gang Wars  (2005) and  The Headies Awards winner for Best R&B Single (Gimme Love) encouraged her listeners to give unconditionally because that is true love. She speaks unity and peace for a better world.

Listen to Spread Love on Spotify 

https://open.spotify.com/track/67bAcVdqflEvE0c2vE6mh7?si=c756b97839764ea1  

About NG Foundation Inc

NG Foundation Inc. is a non-profit organization that builds and manages schools in developing countries and provides relief where possible in the U.S.A and surrounding communities worldwide. NG Foundation is a charitable organization as described in §501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code; EIN#: 83-2435382, registered in the state of Georgia.

Press Contact

Crystal Chukwunta(404) 654 - 0157 https://www.ngfoundationinc.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-song-for-peace--ng-foundation-inc-301384333.html

SOURCE NG Foundation Inc.