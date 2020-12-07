Aizon accelerates pharma manufacturing by bolstering the client's currently deployed technology with AI and ML capabilities to boost production performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American artificial intelligence (AI) market for productivity and compliance in pharmaceuticals, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Aizon with the 2020 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Aizon's good practice (GxP)-compliant, cloud-based, and customizable platform improves pharma manufacturing by focusing on customer success of value-based outcomes, by leveraging IIoT, Big Data, AI, machine learning (ML), and cloud technologies. The platform aggregates, stores and analyzes the data to deliver actionable insights across all manufacturing sites, simplifies regulatory compliance and improves quality across the process.

"Aizon has developed a software-as-a-service AI/ML-based analytics platform and applications to access various structured and unstructured manufacturing data from disparate sources. It analyzes the information to optimize resources and processes for enhancing efficiency and quality across all manufacturing sites," said Supriya Lala Kundu, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The platform's robust capabilities provide true value to its customers, as demonstrated through several commercial collaborations and a proven track record in lowering costs and increasing manufacturing excellence while meeting compliance goals."

With advanced analytical techniques, Aizon's platform conducts data analysis to predict real-time manufacturing issues and help pharma companies address them proactively. The platform can leverage ML to design models for predictive maintenance of manufacturing equipment, such as anticipating and warning of pending equipment failure or cleaning needs, thereby avoiding costly unplanned downtime. Such predictions save production costs and prevent resource wastage. Moreover, early aberration detection (e.g., vibration, noise, and temperature) maximizes machine use and ensures consistent product quality.

With its configurable and scalable platform, Aizon allows customers to redesign and configure the system per newly discovered relevant factors, perform root cause analysis, and develop new capabilities through a built-in solution design. The platform's yield prediction functionality allows experts and manufacturing teams to achieve high-quality results batch-by-batch or by continuous processes and discover techniques to improve performance over time. The platform's ability to enable control of the drug manufacturing process establishes quality assurance and aids quicker and improved process performance qualification.

"The robust platform drives scale, maintains continuous quality within and between batches, and ensures real-time visibility and predictive insights in a GxP-compliant manner," noted Dr. Amol Dilip Jadhav, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "By focusing on a partnership-based ecosystem, Aizon collaborates with industry leaders, life science organizations, several de facto players, and system integrators to build customer-centric solutions and potentially help implement Pharma 4.0."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen MooreP: 210.247.3823E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Aizon

Aizon is an AI software provider that transforms manufacturing operations with the use of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and other smart factory technologies focused on optimizing production and quality within highly regulated industries. The Aizon AI platform seamlessly integrates unlimited sources of structured and unstructured data to deliver actionable insights across all manufacturing sites. Aizon offers an intuitive way to gain meaningful operational intelligence by enabling real-time visibility and predictive insights in a GxP compliant manner with end-to-end data integrity.

Contact: Crystal BlackP: 650.823.6622E: crystal.black@aizon.ai

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aizon-lauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-its-ai-powered-platform-that-enables-pharma-companies-to-achieve-smart-and-continuous-manufacturing-301187421.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan