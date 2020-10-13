A Shepard's Protection Brings Awareness To A Fatal Oversight With The Use Of Fire Extinguishers For Veterans And The Disabled

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Shepard's Protection brings awareness to a fatal oversight with the use of Fire Extinguishers being the first line of defense for Veterans and the disabled.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Shepard's Protection brings awareness to a fatal oversight with the use of Fire Extinguishers being the first line of defense for Veterans and the disabled. It was found that the standard Fire Extinguisher configuration and method of operation is non-compliant with the ADA standards and DOJ standards for people with disabilities.

NFPA estimates that physical disability was identified as a contributing factor in an estimated average of 400 OR 15%, of U.S. home fire deaths per year.

Using the PASS System, we need to follow these steps in order to use a Fire Extinguisher: 1. Pull the pin while holding the extinguisher away from you to unlock the mechanism. 2. Aim low toward the base of the fire. 3. Squeeze the lever slowly. 4. Sweep the nozzle from side to side at the base of the fire. The question is how can someone with physical disabilities such as amputations, stroke, birth defects (arms, hands, fingers, or dexterity), or age-related decreased strength in their grip use the PASS System as their first line of defense?

The PASS System sounds like simple steps for a person without out any disabilities but for those with disabilities one to two of the steps are impossible to complete.

A Shepard's Protection has invented and patented a retro-fit kit for existing commercial grade ABC Dry Chemical and Water Can Fire Extinguishers to accommodate the disabled.

A Shepard's Protection has a mission to retro-fit portable fire extinguishers with their revolutionary hardware, giving people with disabilities the means to use a portable fire extinguisher as their first line of defense.

