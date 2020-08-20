A Record Nine Corboy & Demetrio Partners Named To The Best Lawyers In America, 2021 Edition

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corboy & Demetrio is pleased to announce that nine partners have been included in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corboy & Demetrio is pleased to announce that nine partners have been included in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

Best Lawyers has published its list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise.

"Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession. After three decades, we are proud to continue to serve as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals worldwide," says Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer.

Corboy & Demetrio would like to congratulate the following Partners named to 2021 The Best Lawyers in America list:

Thomas A. Demetrio - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, 35 th year

Philip Harnett Corboy - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, 16 th year

Michael K. Demetrio - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, 14 th year

David R. Barry, Jr. - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, 10 th year

Daniel S. Kirschner - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, 3 rd year

Kenneth Lumb - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, 3 rd year.

Michelle Kohut - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, 2 nd year

Francis Patrick Murphy - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, 2 nd year

Susan J. Schwartz - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, 1 st year

In addition, Attorney Andrew P. Stevens was named to the 2021 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, which recognizes attorneys for their outstanding professional excellence early in their careers.

About Corboy & Demetrio Corboy & Demetrio is one of the nation's premier law firms, representing individuals and their families in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases. Our Chicago personal injury lawyers are renowned for their achievements in the courtroom and contributions to the community.

Putting clients first has resulted in unparalleled and exceptional success - more than $4 billion in settlements and verdicts, of which nearly 600 were in excess of $1 million.

