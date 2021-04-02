A "Sweet And Sour" Workout Solution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance2Fit offers a pre-workout supplement that can help individuals get the most out of a workout routine. The unique formula utilizes both collagen and biotin in order to deliver a host of different health benefits. It also comes in two distinct flavors that make the supplement as easy on the taste buds as it is helpful to the body.

Dance2Fit's D2FIT Multi Collagen Pre Workout is a powerful fitness supplement created for consumption before a workout in order to accentuate the health benefits of a fitness routine. It's ideally designed for the brand's largely home-based, parental audience that often has to work hard to squeeze even a short, basic workout into each busy day.

The Knoxville-based brand's pre-workout formulas are designed to boost energy, increase focus, and push one's endurance to all-new levels. Of particular note, the products primarily utilize a combo of collagen and biotin.

Collagen is a popular addition to many fitness supplements, as it is thought to help with a plethora of different health items, including many that are directly applicable to working out. This includes weight loss, heart health, muscle mass, and joint pain relief. In addition, the presence of biotin helps convert food into much-needed energy right before an individual starts to exercise. Both ingredients also help maintain healthy skin, nails, and hair.

While D2FIT Multi Collagen Pre Workout is already a robust fitness supplement on its own, Dance2Fit founder Jessica Bass James is well aware that the nutritional qualities of a supplement don't automatically equate to a delicious taste.

This is where the "sweet and sour" aspect of the formula comes into play. All of the important ingredients are delivered in a powder that is offered in either a fruit punch or sour gummy worm flavor. These sweet and sour options provide a delicious way to down a serving of the supplement as Dance2Fit's hundreds-of-thousands of members prepare to get their sweat on each and every day.

About Dance2Fit: Dance2Fit is a fitness brand based out of Knoxville, Tennessee. Founder Jessica Bass James has built a network of millions of like-minded parents and individuals who share a desire to work out in the midst of their busy lives. Dance2Fit offers live stream classes and a selection of workout products aimed at promoting the brand's goal to "inspire and motivate people to make positive changes in their lives."

