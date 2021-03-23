A Pioneer In Philanthropy A Trailblazer For Humankind

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I think of giving not as a duty, but as a privilege.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I think of giving not as a duty, but as a privilege." These are the words in which a true pioneer in philanthropy, Renée Joslyn, has dedicated her career.

As a philanthropy strategist for nearly two decades, Renée Joslyn's experience designing philanthropic approaches to advancing justice and equity around the world is unparalleled. It is this deep background and expertise that served as the foundation for Philanthropy Unbound, a full-service advisory and consulting firm. Her goal is to advise individuals, families, foundations and corporations in the development of philanthropic projects and strategies - including portfolio building, program design, landscape mapping, and collaborative funds.

Never one to rest on her laurels and always trailblazing, Joslyn's impending launch of Philanthropy 100, a new initiative of Philanthropy Unbound, puts a spotlight on one hundred of the most significant non-profits, foundations, individuals and companies in philanthropy, all of whom are committed to innovations that will transform society during a most unprecedented time globally.

" My focus on true philanthropy requires innovative thinking and a philosophy driven by entrepreneurial insights, creative opportunities and altruistic concern for human welfare and advancement," says Ms. Joslyn.

It is no wonder that Renée Joslyn has achieved the extraordinary successes she has. She has dedicated her career to humanitarian causes. Prior to founding Philanthropy Unbound, Joslyn was the Director of Girls and Women Integrations at the Clinton Foundation. In that position, she concentrated her efforts on empowering girls and women worldwide. She also advised philanthropists, NGOs, and multilateral institutions on increasing investments in gender-focused initiatives.

Previously, Ms. Joslyn advised other philanthropic foundations, developing and directing grantmaking portfolios focused on economic development, reproductive health, women's rights and social justice. Her work consistently delivered real results and substantial impact. For example, as the Senior Director of Foundation Relations for the Ms. Foundation for Women, Joslyn secured $3 million in funding from partner foundations and corporations for grantees addressing social and economic injustices facing women and girls.

In short, Joslyn has dedicated her career to humanitarian causes, and the world is better for it.

