A Nob Hill Icon, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco Reopens

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set within the city's prestigious Nob Hill neighborhood, once home to the mansions of the "Big Four" railroad barons, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco will reopen its doors on April 15, 2021. Renowned for its personalized service and luxurious city-view accommodations for the past 30 years, the award-winning hotel on the hill is the perfect destination in which to rediscover one of the world's most famous cities, yet it offers a quiet respite from it all.

The 1909 Neoclassical landmark building features 336 well-appointed guestrooms inclusive of 60 suites, presenting some of the most elegant and unique accommodations in San Francisco. Drawing inspiration from the Bay and the city's iconic fog, the design showcases a palette of steely blues and greys, while furnishings take their cues from the styles of couture fashion and men's fine tailoring. The Ritz-Carlton Suite features panoramic views of Coit Tower and the San Francisco Bay, while The Presidential Suite presents a fully furnished 1,200-square-foot balcony overlooking the courtyard and the Financial District. The distinguished property is also welcoming back meetings and events, with 24,000-square-feet of function space including a 9,300-square-foot ballroom and an outdoor courtyard with skyline views which also serves as a private interior park for guests - the perfect place for a morning coffee or to read a book.

Hotel amenities available to guests include a Contemporary American breakfast in The Lounge and a fitness facility with state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength-training equipment. Retail shopping is available in the lobby at The Ritz-Carlton Gift Shop and at the legendary Krigler store, the perfumer to the royal family and Hollywood stars. Rare wines for purchase and private member tastings are available at The JCB by Jean-Charles Boisset Tasting Lounge.

Located in the heart of the city, the hotel is within reach of San Francisco's most visited attractions, with boutique shopping and dining nearby at Union Square and North Beach, and world-renowned modern and contemporary art on view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Guests can savor local fare from the San Francisco Bay Area's most prized food artisans at the Ferry Building and wine tasting can be experienced in Napa Valley, located approximately one hour from the city.

