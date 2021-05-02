A New Startup Wants To Change The Way We Travel With One App

HONOLULU, May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A healthcare technical product designer and project manager with a passion for travel seeks to revolutionize travel by leveraging their decades of healthcare technology experience creating a travel technology...

HONOLULU, May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A healthcare technical product designer and project manager with a passion for travel seeks to revolutionize travel by leveraging their decades of healthcare technology experience creating a travel technology platform that will enable immersive local and distant experiences with a simple tap.

Providing consumers with a one-app solution for planning, booking, and coordinating both local and distant experiences. While at the same time giving destination small businesses and communities the tools needed to dynamically respond to consumer demand and provide highly personalized travel products.

Day Dream's cloud-based intelligence manages the complexities of travel as it adapts mass travel to a destination's economic and environmental needs and limits. This approach reduces crowds by managing the volume and rate of traffic, adapting travel in real-time as conditions change. A powerful digital assistant that encourages individuals and groups to give back as they travel.

The technology seeks to be the one app consumers use to experience the world around them. It provides a digital journal in their hand that helps plan, book, and coordinate local and distant experiences with ease. While providing destination based small businesses with approachable automation technology that is easy to implement, reduces costs, and keeps their crew engaged.

Day Dream's family of mobile apps fits into the routines of travelers, gig seekers, and community members as they manage their experience.

"We simply don't have enough information to plan experiences that protect our environment, support our loved ones, and create the space we seek to grow."

Consumers seek richer narrative based travel experiences. With 65% stating they prefer travel that tells a story. They also want help coordinating, with 73% forgetting to book part of their trip. There are new companies cropping up daily to solve these challenges. Our approach is different, we focus on the simplification of the user experience, reducing steps, and connecting people with places they visit as they travel.

"I see a world that provides everyone with the tools they need to thrive. A supportive technology that provides context and direction that helps us do great things."

Day Dream Technologies seeks to disrupt the status quo by developing technology that helps people do great things. We aim to bring balance, develop skills, and create space for growth.

For more information about Day Dream Technologies and its vision for the future visit our website at daydreamtechnologies.com

