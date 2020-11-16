A New Reason To Smile: Swiss Smile's Abivardi Sisters Launch VVardis, A Revolutionary New Concept In Premium Oral Care

Internationally Renowned Med. Dents. and entrepreneurs Golnar and Haleh Abivardi unveil a suite of sustainably produced oral care products supercharged with the first tooth whitener that is actually good for your teeth.

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing vVardis , a revolutionary step forward in premium oral care. Created by Golnar and Haleh Abivardi, the self-made entrepreneurs, internationally renowned dentists, and founders of leading international dental group Swiss Smile, vVardis launches with four dynamic products combining natural medicine with science, innovation with comfort, and premium quality with sustainability.

At the heart of the vVardis ritual is the Abivardi sisters' globally patented WX Formula, an FDA-approved, polyvalent biomimicking hydrogel that whitens safely and helps protect the teeth. In combination with fluoride, WX Formula takes care of enamel naturally, boosting fluoride's power. WX's whitening action is peroxide-free, coming from hydroxyapatite (HA) crystals that scatter and reflect light. Products with WX Formula can be used daily, even on sensitive teeth, composite crowns, and fillings. In addition to whitening, WX protects teeth against stains, and tones and freshens the entire oral ecosystem. With its effectiveness and gentleness, vVardis and WX Formula present an entirely new paradigm for oral wellness, putting sustainability and good health into conversation with pleasure, comfort and elegance.

WX Formula and the entire suite of vVardis oral care products are the result of a combined thirty years of dental and entrepreneurial experience, clinical research and creative vision by the Abivardi sisters. Too often people treat oral care as a chore. The Abivardis see the mouth and teeth as extensions of ourselves. Throughout their careers, starting with the founding of Swiss Smile and their own dental hygiene school, and now with vVardis, the Abivardis have centered the human and holistic. Swiss Smile's patient experience was groundbreaking, aimed at reducing patient panic and encouraging a new relationship to oral care.

"Our goal has always been to motivate people to take care of their oral health," says Dr. med. dent. Golnar Abivardi. Adds Haleh Abivardi: "As doctors, dentists, researchers and mothers, we know that when your mouth is healthy, your body follows. We wanted to develop products using the safest and best quality ingredients that are both good for your health and leave your mouth completely protected."

vVardis launches with four products, each inspired by and named for a distinct place or flower from Switzerland:

vVardis Aletsch , $250.00 - Aletsch is a brush-on gel serum with the highest concentration of WX Formula to ensure teeth are whiter, smoother and glossier from the first application. Because the powerful bioactive ingredients in vVardis Aletsch are gentle, it can be used at any time, even on sensitive teeth, ceramic crowns, and composite fillings.

, - Aletsch is a brush-on gel serum with the highest concentration of WX Formula to ensure teeth are whiter, smoother and glossier from the first application. Because the powerful bioactive ingredients in vVardis Aletsch are gentle, it can be used at any time, even on sensitive teeth, ceramic crowns, and composite fillings. vVardis Edelweiss , $55.00 - Edelweiss is a carefully crafted, premium fluoride toothpaste that protects against cavities and whitens the teeth. Boosted with a large dose of WX Formula, in combination with fluoride, it ensures optimal whitening and cleansing as it protects the enamel against cavities and stains. vVardis Edelweiss is enriched with hand-picked Alpenrose, an antibacterial humectant, and high-antioxidant Edelweiss extract and mint for long-lasting freshness. It is suitable for daily use, even on sensitive teeth.

, - Edelweiss is a carefully crafted, premium fluoride toothpaste that protects against cavities and whitens the teeth. Boosted with a large dose of WX Formula, in combination with fluoride, it ensures optimal whitening and cleansing as it protects the enamel against cavities and stains. vVardis Edelweiss is enriched with hand-picked Alpenrose, an antibacterial humectant, and high-antioxidant Edelweiss extract and mint for long-lasting freshness. It is suitable for daily use, even on sensitive teeth. vVardis Weissbad , $45.00 - Weissbad is a fluoride mouthwash enriched with WX Formula that immediately brightens the teeth and helps protect against cavities and stains while keeping the breath fresh for hours.

, - Weissbad is a fluoride mouthwash enriched with WX Formula that immediately brightens the teeth and helps protect against cavities and stains while keeping the breath fresh for hours. vVardis Rheinholz, $40.00 - Rheinholz is a BPA-free toothbrush crafted out of sustainably cultivated FSC Certified Swiss beechwood that is designed to prevent over-scrubbing and excess pressure from harsh brushing. Composed from a variety of bristle combinations and crafted to support whitening, Rheinholz is infused with anti-bacterial carbon particles and includes a row of tapered bristles to clean teeth more thoroughly and gently than conventional toothbrushes.

Sustainability is central to the vVardis brand. All wood, paper products and secondary packaging are made from FSC-Certified wood, which is the gold standard designation for wood harvested from forests that are responsibly managed, socially beneficial, environmentally conscious, and economically viable. Edelweiss toothpaste comes in a Patented PICEA® wood tube, which is made from 95% renewable resources and utilizes sawdust created by German carpenters. All products are 100% vegan and sustainably produced in Switzerland.

vVardis launches direct-to-consumer in the US and is available at www.vvardis.com . All vVardis products can be purchased individually, or together as a vVardis Ritual set for $320.00.

About vVardis:vVardis is a revolutionary new concept in oral care that combines natural medicine with science, innovation with comfort, and premium quality with sustainability. vVardis insists that oral care is not just a question of hygiene and beauty, but of well-being and quality of life.

Inspired by nature and sustainably produced in Switzerland, vVarids is comprised of four dynamic products that give our mouths a reason to smile. vVardis's patented WX Formula whitens the teeth, protects against stains, boosts the efficacy of fluoride, gives the feeling of a professional tooth cleaning, and tones and freshens the entire oral ecosystem.

About Golnar & Haleh Abivardi:vVardis is the crowning achievement of internationally renowned Swiss dentists Golnar and Haleh Abivardi, two sisters who have worked together since medical and dental school to close the gap between holistic and allopathic medical traditions.

For the Abivardis, who wrote their joint dissertation on the medicinal uses of plants and herbs, the human and holistic elements of dentistry have always come first. In the first phase of their joint career, they founded a high-end group of dental clinics in Switzerland, Swiss Smile, that combined cutting edge technology and technique with a total overhaul of every aspect of the patient experience, including a new emphasis on wellness.

In addition to their dental clinics, the Abivardis ran their own hygienist school and dental academy to promote further evolution across the dental field. In both endeavors they gained valuable insight that in turn fed their clinical research and informed their long-held vision of vVardis.

