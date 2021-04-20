Time To Be Bold is a national public service awareness campaign helping the three million Americans 55 or older who are struggling with low vision regain their independence.

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Time To Be Bold ( timetobebold.org) is a national public service awareness campaign helping the three million Americans 55 or older who are struggling with low vision regain their independence. From the Independent Living Older Individuals Who Are Blind Technical Assistance Center (IL OIB-TAC), a part of the National Research & Training Center on Blindness and Low Vision (NRTC) at Mississippi State University, this initiative, funded by two grants from the Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA) under the U.S. Department of Education, is designed to educate, engage and empower people in this demographic to utilize the free and low-cost services in their states that will give them the tools, technology, training, and support they need to live their bold, best lives.

This campaign was created because less than 5% of the individuals with vision loss who are eligible for services actually seek them. The Time To Be Bold campaign of radio, television, and digital PSAs was launched on April 5, 2021, with the intention of promoting the campaign's website, timetobebold.org. The website is easy-to-navigate, low-vision friendly and links to a helpful database of state-by-state resources.

The takeaway: People with vision loss, including those who are totally blind, can learn adaptive skills and the use of technology to live safely and independently.

For more information, please go to timetobebold.org now or contact psa@psa3.com.

Related Images

time-to-be-bold.jpg Time To Be Bold

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-psa-initiative-helps-people-55-with-low-vision-get-the-help-they-need-to-thrive-301271999.html

SOURCE Independent Living Older Individuals Who Are Blind Technical Assistance Center