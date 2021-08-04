A New President Of The Dream Factory Of Brooklyn Is Announced

Dream Factory of Brooklyn - the largest volunteer-driven charitable organization benefiting critically and/or chronically ill children across the country has announced Mark Catuogno as its new president.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Factory of Brooklyn - the largest volunteer-driven charitable organization benefiting critically and/or chronically ill children across the country has announced Mark Catuogno as its new president.

Who is Mark Catuogno? You may know him as CEO of MC Event Consulting, but he's so much more than that. Since a young age, Mark has been driven with a creative spark. Mark's attention to detail, creative imagination, and contagious enthusiasm have earned him a reputation for unparalleled excellence as an event planner.

Mark is a leader in event safety with 19+ certifications and education in Emergency Management & Homeland Security. He is passionate about educating the industry. With unparalleled expertise, he uses his skills to empower others to create exceptional events.

As an active member of the event industry, he believes in giving back to the community. He is a Board member for the SEARCH Foundation. Recently, Mark has also been recognized as one of the top 25 Young Event Pros to Watch 2020 by Special Events, Rising Star by ILEA New York Metro Chapter, and listed as one of the top 500 event planners by Bizbash.

With Mark's devotion to philanthropic work we know he will fulfill Dream Factory's mission - to grant dreams to critically and chronically ill children from the ages of three through eighteen.

About Dream Factory

Founded in 1980, Dream Factory started as an all-volunteer organization in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Their mission is to raise money for critically and chronically ill children between the ages of three to eighteen. Being a dedicated charity organization, Dream Factory operates its local chapter with the help of its committed volunteers. These dedicated individuals raise funds to help local youngsters realize their goals.

