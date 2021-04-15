A New Matchbox EV-themed Five-pack Is Now Available With A Paper Foam Inner Tray. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced Drive Toward a Better Future, its product roadmap to make all Matchbox die-cast cars, playsets and packaging with 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic by 2030.

Today, Mattel, Inc. (MAT) - Get Report announced Drive Toward a Better Future, its product roadmap to make all Matchbox die-cast cars, playsets and packaging with 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic by 2030. This is in line with Mattel's goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414006005/en/

Mattel is unveiling the Matchbox Tesla Roadster, its first die-cast vehicle made from 99% recycled materials and certified CarbonNeutral®*. The Matchbox Tesla Roadster will be available starting in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

To illustrate these principles, Mattel is unveiling the Matchbox Tesla Roadster, its first die-cast vehicle made from 99% recycled materials and certified CarbonNeutral ®*. The Matchbox Tesla Roadster will be available starting in 2022.

The reimagined broader Matchbox brand includes new product lines and packaging that feature:

More environmentally friendly and innovative materials across vehicles, playsets and packaging

Enhanced consumer recycling through product design and packaging labeling

An overall eco-friendly themed approach to play, with more e-vehicle product offerings and e-vehicle chargers in fuel station playsets

"Since the inception of the modern-day die-cast car nearly 70 years ago, Matchbox has been using design and innovation to connect kids with the real world around them through play," said Roberto Stanichi, Global Head of Vehicles at Mattel. "Matchbox is committing to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials to do our part in addressing the environmental issues we face today, and empower the next generation of Matchbox fans to help steer us towards a sustainable future."

Fans will see the Matchbox commitment realized through products with zero-plastic packaging, using Forest Stewardship Council ® (FSC)-certified content in the paper and wood fiber materials, on shelf starting now. The first die-cast vehicle to have zero-plastic packaging includes the popular Matchbox Power Grabs ® assortment featuring a variety of licensed and original 1:64 scale Matchbox die-cast vehicles, while an EV-themed five-pack is now available with a paper foam inner tray.

In addition to introducing zero-plastic packaging, Matchbox is promoting proper recycling and waste recovery. Designed for recyclability with recyclable parts, electronics in playsets are consolidated into a single, easily removable module to help make the local e-waste recycling process easier. How2Recycle labeling guides consumers on the proper disposal of packaging materials. Matchbox is also exploring ways to reduce energy use, carbon emissions and waste in operations, while delivering the same standard of excellence across Matchbox products.

For more information on Matchbox sustainability commitments, you can visit: http://www.matchbox.com/sustainability/

*The Matchbox Tesla Roadsters have been certified CarbonNeutral® by Natural Capital Partners with carbon offset credits going towards preserving grasslands in Colorado and Montana.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

MAT-W MAT-SU

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414006005/en/