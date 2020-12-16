A New Look At Hotel Food And Beverage: White Paper Finds A Key To Post-COVID Recovery In The Dishroom

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dishcraft Robotics, an innovator in food and beverage operations for hotels, announced today its sponsorship of a white paper to present research and opinion by some of the hotel industry's leading lights. "Hospitality F&B Reimagined: A New Look at the Hotel Kitchen" suggests that increased operational efficiency, cost savings and the promotion of a more balanced, sustainable, human ecosystem on property may begin in an unexpected place: the hotel dishroom.

The white paper outlines new standards for sanitization from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, detailing how automated dishwashing techniques begin to address the foodservice industry's largest cleanliness challenges, including those made more acute by the onset of the COVID pandemic. It includes perspective from industry heavyweights such as Thayer Ventures managing director Leland "Lee" Pillsbury and Stowe Shoemaker, dean of the Harrah College of Hospitality at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Dishcraft's robots power a delivery service similar to the way in which hotels have traditionally handled cleaning linens, which they call Dishwashing-as-a-Service (DaaS). Dishcraft picks up dirty dishes from a hotel, handles dishwashing using its innovative technology, then returns clean dishes to the property's doorstep.

Linda Pouliot, founder and CEO, Dishcraft, said: "Over time, nearly every department of a hotel has been transformed by technology to create better guest experiences and increase operational efficiency - except the hotel kitchen. The industry can begin to change that by revolutionizing the way dishes are cleaned and prepared for guests. Utilizing science and artificial intelligence, Dishcraft robots produce cleaner wares and help operators provide safer and more productive working environments for kitchen employees."

Leland "Lee" Pillsbury, managing director, Thayer Ventures, said: "I got my start in hospitality as a dishwasher. Today, I believe that using capital to reduce or replace labor costs makes enormous sense for many reasons. It enables hotels to redirect precious labor resources to higher impact functions that create more value for the guest. It raises the value of labor and makes jobs more meaningful and it improves working conditions and safety by eliminating dangerous tasks."

Download "Hospitality F&B Reimagined: A New Look at the Hotel Kitchen," at hotelrecovery2020.com/kitcheninnovation

About DishcraftDishcraft was founded in 2015 to create happy, productive, sustainable workplaces by making automation accessible to food-service operations. The company's dishwashing as a service, Dishcraft Daily, is now being used by dozens of companies around the Bay Area. Dishcraft has raised more than $25 million from investors including Baseline Ventures, First Round Capital, and Lemnos. Dishcraft is headquartered in San Carlos, CA. For more information or to see the product in action, visit www.dishcraft.com or contact: 888-231-3318 or contact@dishcraft.com.

