Veritone, Inc., (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence (AI), aiWARE™, today announced it now supports the NVIDIA® CUDA® platform, enabling organizations across the public and private sectors to run intensive AI and machine learning (ML) tasks on NVIDIA GPUs, whether on-premises or in the Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) clouds.

A new innovation from Veritone aiWARE and NVIDIA CUDA enables organizations to significantly accelerate actionable insight from video, audio and text-based data sources. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This Veritone innovation unlocks new performance levels for organizations using aiWARE, Veritone's proprietary OS for AI, as they can now process massive amounts of video, audio and text dramatically faster and more accurately by using the parallel-processing computational power of the newest generation of NVIDIA GPUs.

The NVIDIA CUDA parallel computing platform and programming model enables dramatic increases in computing performance by harnessing the power of NVIDIA GPUs, which can process substantially more concurrent tasks than a central processing unit (CPU).

By taking advantage of the latest CUDA-compatible version of aiWARE running in the Azure and AWS clouds, organizations can leverage GPU auto-scaling to handle more demanding workloads than ever before, seamlessly scaling GPUs in the cloud, whenever faster results are needed.

"The marriage of aiWARE and NVIDIA CUDA helps organizations realize artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions that can process vast amounts of data at unparalleled speeds," said Veritone Founder and CEO Chad Steelberg. "We built aiWARE to uncover insights from video, audio and text data, at scale, in near real-time. Supporting the CUDA platform advances that mission."

"NVIDIA AI technology enables dramatic increases in computing performance and provides the needed foundation for creating GPU-accelerated applications for a variety of business challenges," said Keith Strier, Vice President of Worldwide AI Initiatives at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA CUDA offers Veritone aiWARE the power and ease of use required for today's complex GPU-based AI and machine learning workloads across a broad range of industries."

The combination of aiWARE and NVIDIA CUDA opens doors in time-critical AI applications such as:

Energy — to optimize energy dispatch in real time and dynamically synchronize and control distributed energy resources such as solar, wind and battery power, down to the device level.

Security — to securely and quickly authenticate into applications with multifactor SSO using face and voice biometrics.

Smart Cities— to extract valuable insights from large quantities of smart city sensors, including street and municipal vehicle cameras, traffic and roadway sensors, green building and environmental sensors and more.

Media and Entertainment — to automatically produce new, synthetic content from massive volumes of existing back catalog and other previously produced content.

Contact Centers — to instantly transcribe, translate and voice-recognize customer calls, classify requests, gauge sentiment and intent, and route appropriately.

Industrial and Manufacturing — to perform high-volume industrial inspection to efficiently manage the flow of products through fulfillment, distribution and receiving areas.

This new Veritone aiWARE capability is available on any on-prem or cloud GPU that supports NVIDIA CUDA, including AWS and Azure. aiWARE supports the latest GPUs offered by NVIDIA, including for network-isolated deployments of aiWARE. For cloud-based aiWARE deployments, Azure N-series VMs and AWS EC2 P2 and P3 instances are supported.

About Veritone

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™ powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

