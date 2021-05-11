A New Frontier In Healthcare Intelligent Document Processing

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grooper, a leading intelligent document processing and data integration platform created by BIS releases version 2021. Six new capabilities represent a new frontier in healthcare document and data processing.

2021 includes improvements that target the most complex semi-structured documents in existence - documents previously unmanageable or impossible to extract.

"Our new Smart PDF architecture and Smart Label Classification represent fundamental changes to our ability to integrate data quickly and durably," says Product Manager Dr. Chris Dearner. "And our Rules Engine provides world-class ability to transform data and enforce business requirements to almost any level of complexity.

"2021 is the most sophisticated and intelligent document processing and data integration platform available today, and we can't wait to see what new problems our community of architects will solve."

Smart PDF ArchitectureSophisticated ability to examine PDF structure and make intelligent decisions on PDF ingestion or construction. Create bookmarks, reference extracted data in annotations, embed metadata, and more.

Smart Label ClassificationOnboard new document types quicker by treating labels as a "fingerprint" on complex and semi-structured documents.

Explanation of Benefit (EOB) forms are one of the most challenging tasks in document automation. There are over 6,000 EOB formats in use today, and most have over 20 critical data elements that need to be extracted. EOB processing has historically been a lengthy, costly undertaking, requiring multi-year development, and a large amount manual data entry.

Grooper 2021 offers a brand-new suite of tools for classifying, extracting, and normalizing data from EOB forms, allowing for higher automation rates and reduced time to return on investment on EOB automation projects.

Smart Label Classification allows business users to onboard new EOB formats in minutes, ensuring fast, efficient deployment, and a system that stays up-to-date with new and modified EOBs.

BehaviorsNew to 2021, Behaviors are born of the idea that consolidating control of data flow to the objects most relevant to its collection and delivery creates a more streamlined and effective Grooper experience.

Behaviors dramatically streamline batch processing and export activities.

Value ReaderThe Value Reader extractor is a data extraction tool that combines over a dozen extractor types into a single data extractor for increased functionality and ease of use.

This extractor allows users to return values from a document in a variety of ways, including regular expression pattern matching, optical mark recognition, and barcode detection.

Rules EngineThe way data rules are applied has been dramatically improved and expanded with the addition of a Rules Engine and a corresponding new Data Rule Object Type.

In previous versions of Grooper, data rules were generally enforced by the definition of calculate or validate expressions. Now, business users easily create rules to move data, execute complex conditional rules, and perform individual actions, or action chains .

Document Ingestion APIGrooper 2021 offers a new document ingestion API that lets you manage document flow using a fully RESTful API.

Connect your configured Grooper system to custom portals, line-of-business systems, and other custom applications easier and faster than ever, allowing for more seamless integration, faster processing times, lower maintenance load, and improved ROI.

Learn more about Grooper: Visit https://www.bisok.com.

About GrooperGrooper was built from the ground up by BIS, a company with 35 years of continuous experience developing and delivering new technology. Grooper is an intelligent document processing and digital data integration solution that empowers organizations to extract meaningful information from paper/electronic documents and other forms of unstructured data.

The platform combines patented and sophisticated image processing, capture technology, machine learning, natural language processing, and optical character recognition to enrich and embed human comprehension into data. By tackling tough challenges that other systems cannot resolve, Grooper has become the foundation for many industry-first solutions in healthcare, financial services, oil and gas, education, and government.

