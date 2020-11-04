A New F1.8 Large-Aperture Fixed Focal Length Lens For The LUMIX S Series Compact, Lightweight Medium-Telephoto LUMIX S 85mm F1.8 (S-S85)

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is pleased to introduce a new large-aperture medium-telephoto fixed focal length lens, the LUMIX S 85mm F1.8 (S-S85) that enhances portrait photography with its beautiful bokeh effect. Based on the L-Mount system for the LUMIX S Series full-frame mirrorless camera, Panasonic is going to release four F1.8 large-aperture lenses as previously announced, and this 85mm F1.8 is the first one. These four F1.8 lenses feature common size and position of control parts to provide practical advantage in use, for example, when the camera is on a gimbal, it is easy to exchange lenses quickly with minimum adjustment of connected gears. Filters can also be used in common thanks to the same diameter. Boasting high mobility realized by its compact size and light weight, the LUMIX S 85mm F1.8 is also suitable for stills.

Comprising 9 elements in 8 groups, the use of 2 ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lenses effectively suppresses both axial chromatic aberration and chromatic aberration of magnification. Panasonic S series lenses even pursue the beauty of bokeh and the LUMIX S 85mm F1.8 provides smooth defocus gradation from the focus peak to the neighboring area of the image as well as smooth, round bokeh of point light source without vignetting. The LUMIX S 85mm F1.8 also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, which was a critical problem of all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography.

With its compact, approximately 355g of light weight, the LUMIX S 85mm F1.8 features stunning mobility. The rugged dust/splash-resistant* design withstands use under harsh conditions even at 10 degrees below zero for high mobility. The filter diameter is 67 mm, with a 9-blade circular aperture diaphragm.

In addition to the four F1.8 large-aperture lenses, A 70-300mm telephoto zoom lens is also under development to further enhance LUMIX S Series lens lineup. Panasonic and L-Mount system alliance are committed to the development of L-Mount lenses for the further expansion of its lineup to fulfill the needs of customers.

* Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

• L-Mount is a trademark or registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

