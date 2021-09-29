A New Era Of Entrepreneurship: How Youssef ElFaressi Has Helped 3.5 Million Change Their Lives Through The Power Of Social Media

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year and a half, the world has been turned upside down. From shutdowns, lockdowns, social unrest, and everything in between, 2020 brought forth a massive shift in modern business and entrepreneurship. Due to this digital renaissance, the potential for curating six, seven, and eight-figure businesses has never been more possible. That said, in a market saturated by self-proclaimed gurus and "master innovators", how can one seek responsible and proven guidance for breaking into the digital sphere to create a lasting impact?

Youssef ElFaressi, the Dubai-based 28-year old entrepreneur, investor, and inventor has rapidly become a beacon of hope for millions who seek to escape the confines of a nine-to-five work format and cultivate the life of their dreams. An entrepreneur since the age of 15, Youssef holds an adept knack for leveraging technology to serve the needs of the public while building an empire of his own. Renowned for his investment success and his expert development of various mobile applications, Youssef has taken to social media to help his followers learn how to duplicate his career path through tangible steps.

A dominant presence on social media, Youssef has successfully helped over 3.5 million people from all over the work understand the nuanced industries of tech, investing, and social media — guiding them on the path to becoming self-employed digital nomads through the internet. Standing firm in the belief that those who have achieved high levels of success should share the wealth through education, Youssef is creating an educational empire that applies to various industries all over the world.

"Learning is a treasure that will follow its owner everywhere." - Youssef ElFaressi

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to helping others find unprecedented success, Youssef ElFaressi's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Youssef ElFaressi, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/elfaressi10/

About Youssef ElFaressi

Youssef ElFaressi is an entrepreneur, investor, and inventor based in Dubai. Originally from Morocco, Youssef's entrepreneurial journey began at the young age of 15. The creator and inventor of countless online projects that leverage the unparalleled power of social media and mobile applications, Youssef has gained rapid notoriety in the middle east for his one-of-a-kind approach to business, and his willingness to serve his audience. Leaning on over a decade of experience at the forefront of technology development innovations, Youssef has masterfully served over 3.5 million customers worldwide by teaching them the tricks of the trade, best practices, and the tried-and-true roadmap to building generational wealth amidst a global pandemic.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-era-of-entrepreneurship-how-youssef-elfaressi-has-helped-3-5-million-change-their-lives-through-the-power-of-social-media-301387459.html

SOURCE Youssef ElFaressi