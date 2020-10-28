A NEW CANADA RESEARCH CHAIR AT UQAT - Suzy Basile Appointed Canada Research Chair In Indigenous Women's Issues

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canada Research Chairs Secretariat has awarded $500,000 to the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) to fund the Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Women's Issues, which is held by Suzy...

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canada Research Chairs Secretariat has awarded $500,000 to the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) to fund the Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Women's Issues, which is held by Suzy Basile, a professor at UQAT's School of Indigenous Studies.

Indigenous Women's IssuesThe Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Women's Issues aims to highlight, document and map the experiences of Indigenous women from various parts of the world in governance, relations to the land, and research and knowledge on the environment. "In addition to restoring the voice of Indigenous women on issues that are fundamental, such as their connection to the land, I want to encourage more Indigenous women to pursue higher education", says Professor Suzy Basile.

An essential research laboratory at UQATThe Chair's research program will focus on the decolonization efforts necessary for the full and complete participation of Indigenous women in land governance, the strengthening of their capacities through the study of their relationship to the environment and the advancement of their society. "We were expecting this announcement and we are very pleased with the creation of this essential research space at UQAT. Since its creation, the University has been pursuing its mission of contributing to the development of Indigenous peoples' skills and well-being, particularly through research that takes a unique look at education, the environment and social development," says UQAT dean Denis Martel.

In addition to the funding provided by the Government of Canada, the Chair benefits from significant support from the UQAT Foundation through a five-year financial contribution of $100,000 entirely dedicated to scholarship.

A sustained processFollowing an application in the 2019 national competition, professor Basile of the School of Indigenous Studies was selected for a five-year, one-time renewable Tier 2 chair, which is awarded to outstanding emerging researchers who are considered by their peers to have the potential to become leaders in their field. The Canada Research Chairs Program is funded by the three federal granting agencies: the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR).

Introducing the Chair: Webinar on November 5In order to present the research objectives, current and future projects as well as the targeted benefits of the Canada Research Chair on Indigenous Women's Issues, UQAT will hold an online presentation with Suzy Basile on November 5, from 12:00 to 12:45 pm. Interested persons can register now, here.

About Suzy Basile Suzy Basile, an anthropologist by training, holds a doctorate in environmental sciences. She is a professor at UQAT's School of Indigenous Studies; she holds the Canada Research Chair on Indigenous Women's Issues and is Director of the Mikwatisiw Research Laboratory on Indigenous Women's Issues. Of Atikamekw origin, professor Basile is a member of various indigenous organizations and research groups. In particular, she acts as an advisory member of the Reference Group for the Appropriate Review of Indigenous Research.

Requests for interviews: Please note that Suzy Basile will be available for interviews starting November 5, following the online presentation of the Chair and that the Webinar will be held in French.

SOURCE Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT)