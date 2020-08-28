A-MAX Hosts Back To School Event To Give Back To Texas Communities

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance is proud to host a Back-to-School event at each of its Texas locations on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST where they will be handing out 10,000 bags of school supplies to families. With nearly 200 locations throughout Texas, the purpose is to give back to local communities where their customers and employees reside, during these unprecedented times.

"So many families are going through hard times right now, and we want to show we care," said Jayson Cheves, Head of Sales at A-MAX. "Some kids are going back to school in person and others are doing it virtually. Regardless, we want to help out the families that we protect and insure."

Not only is A-MAX Auto Insurance the industry leader in providing low cost insurance, but what sets A-MAX apart from other companies are their core values. This includes their MAXRespect Initiative, which is a pledge to respect customers and surrounding communities by focusing on drivers, workers, families, students, and the environment.

"MAXRespect was founded on the need to give back and help to bring our offices closer to the communities they are a part of," said Amyn Rajan, Executive Vice-President of Strategy & Innovation at A-MAX. "At the end of the day, our family of employees go home to their loved ones, sometimes right down the street from where they work, and our pledge is to not only enrich their lives, but those of all the families that make up their communities."

A-MAX has locations throughout the state, including in Dallas, Fort Worth and the metroplex, Houston and surrounding area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which gives the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers for auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information or a FREE quote, call 800-921-AMAX or visit amaxinsurance.com/findoffice to find a location near you.

