A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Offering Of 2.8 Million Primary And Secondary Shares Of Common Stock

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) - Get Report ("A-Mark" or the "Company"), a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, today filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a prospectus supplement to its previously-filed shelf registration statement. This preliminary prospectus supplement relates to an underwritten public offering of 2,800,000 shares of common stock, consisting of 2,500,000 shares of common stock offered by the Company and an aggregate of 300,000 shares of common stock by certain stockholders of the Company (the "Selling Stockholders"). The Company expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 420,000 shares of the common stock to cover over-allotments, which will be exercisable for 30 days after the pricing of the offering.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds of the sale of shares by the Company to fund a portion of the consideration payable in connection with the previously announced acquisition of JM Bullion, Inc., and other general corporate purposes. If the acquisition of JM Bullion is not consummated for any reason, proceeds received by the Company from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders.

D.A. Davidson and Roth Capital Partners are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. CIBC Capital Markers is acting as a co-manager for the offering. When available, a copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained from D.A. Davidson & Co., 8 Third Street North, Great Falls, MT 59401, by telephone: 1-800-332-5915, or by email: prospectusrequest@dadco.com.

The registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration and qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The actual amount of any securities to be issued, and the terms of those securities, will be determined at the time of sale.

Company Contact:Thor Gjerdrum, PresidentA-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.1-310-587-1414 thor@amark.com

Investor Relations Contact:Matt GloverGateway Investor Relations1-949-574-3860 AMRK@gatewayir.com