A Look At The Health Coaching Market: Declining Global Health, Effects Of The COVID-19 Pandemic & Advances In Education, Coverage & Employability Of Health Coaches

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN), the world's largest and most reputable institution focused on nutrition and health coaching, is leading the way in the fight against chronic disease, better education for better living, and the expanding Health Coach industry.

IIN supplies Health Coaches that improve health outcomes and spread awareness of preventive health practices.

Since its founding, IIN has been leading the health coaching industry with innovative education that's made for real-world application, and since the onset of the pandemic, Health Coach services are more in demand and have seen faster-than-average growth.

With seven of 10 deaths in the U.S. caused by chronic disease, chronic disease prevalence around the globe at an all-time high, and healthcare expenditures continuing to rise, preventive health has never been more important. To combat the current health crisis, IIN understands there must be a shift in people's overall approach from sickness and disease to wellness and prevention.

"For three decades, IIN has been training Health Coaches to bridge the gap between traditional healthcare and patients," said Lynda Cloud, CEO of IIN. "Through our comprehensive curriculum, we equip our students with the tools they need to navigate not only their own health, but also tackle some of the challenges of traditional healthcare, including providing services virtually, learning how to partner with other healthcare professionals, and implementing behavior-change coaching methods that drive improved outcomes."

The pandemic opened many doors for Health Coaches to practice virtually, providing their expertise in an affordable and effective way, with telehealth opportunities only continuing to grow. IIN Health Coaches assist the general public, work alongside clinical professionals, and are utilized in both commercial and non-commercial health insurance organizations in helping patients implement lifestyle changes that are necessary for improved health.

IIN has compiled a PDF with industry insights detailing the current state of health in the U.S. and around the world, and how Health Coaches are well-prepared to address the global health crisis.

About Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) Institute for Integrative Nutrition is the largest and most reputable online health coaching and nutrition school, with over 110,000 students and graduates in 175 countries.

