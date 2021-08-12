A-LIGN To Accelerate Growth, Expand A-SCEND's Software Capabilities And Services Offerings For SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, CMMC And More With Strategic Investment From Warburg Pincus

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, announced a strategic investment in A-LIGN, a high-growth provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions and top issuer of SOC 2 reports worldwide, alongside existing investor FTV Capital. This investment will be used to drive product innovation in the company's A-SCEND SaaS platform, grow the company's portfolio of service offerings, expand A-LIGN's global footprint and execute on an aggressive hiring strategy. As demand for cybersecurity assessments continues to soar, A-LIGN is committed to providing the services and technology needed to meet today's unique regulatory and cybersecurity requirements. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, A-LIGN's independent cybersecurity audits and assessments allow organizations to provide assurances to their customers that sensitive data is protected and mission-critical operations are conducted with integrity. A-LIGN's success can be largely attributed to its customer-first approach, leveraging advanced technology to partner with customers, helping them improve security and achieve meaningful business outcomes. The company will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Scott Price and the current management team.

"We look forward to partnering with Warburg Pincus as we continue to expand our cybersecurity technology products and services while providing first-class service to our customers worldwide," said Price. "Helping our clients navigate their complex cybersecurity needs is our top priority. We are thrilled to work with Warburg Pincus and FTV Capital to provide more value to our clients by simplifying audits and dramatically saving them time and money."

2021 has been a banner year for A-LIGN as the company has seen record-breaking growth and hit a series of major milestones:

"A-LIGN's commitment to serving the sophisticated security needs of its clients coupled with its focus on innovative technology and expertise in cybersecurity compliance positions the company well to further expand and grow its customer base," said Stephanie Geveda, Managing Director and Head of Business Services, Warburg Pincus. "As the number of cyber-attacks continues to rise, A-LIGN's unique and differentiated strategy to meet the ongoing compliance and security needs of its customer-base is critical to the market," added Brian Chang, Managing Director, Technology, Warburg Pincus. "We look forward to working with Scott and his talented team to further grow the company, expand its service offerings, and better serve its customers," continued Michael Pan, Principal, Warburg Pincus.

"FTV is excited to welcome Warburg Pincus as an additional value-added investor in A-LIGN. Since our 2018 investment, A-LIGN has driven impressive growth - from product innovation to global expansion - and firmly cemented itself as a leader of security and compliance services and technology. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the A-LIGN team as they enter into this next stage of growth," said Richard Liu, Principal, FTV Capital.

A-LIGN will be showcasing its technology and service offerings at a number of industry conferences this fall, including the Gartner Risk & Security Management Summit in Orlando ( September 20-22), SaaStr Annual in San Mateo ( September 27-29), and AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas ( November 29-December 3). For more information, please visit www.A-LIGN.com.

About A-LIGNA-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, designated CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

About Warburg PincusWarburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $64 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 205 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. One of the firm's core areas of focus is in backing growing cybersecurity companies, including investments in Aura, Bitsight, Contrast Security, CrowdStrike, Cyren, eSentire and Zimperium. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $94 billion in over 940 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

About FTV CapitalFTV Capital is a growth equity investment firm that has raised nearly $4 billion to invest in high-growth companies offering a range of innovative solutions in three sectors: enterprise technology and services, financial services, and payments and transaction processing. FTV's experienced team leverages its domain expertise and proven track record in each of these sectors to help motivated management teams accelerate growth. FTV also provides companies with access to its Global Partner Network®, a group of the world's leading enterprises and executives who have helped FTV portfolio companies for two decades. Founded in 1998, FTV Capital has invested in more than 120 portfolio companies, including Docupace, Derivative Path, EBANX, Enfusion, ReliaQuest, Sunlight Financial and Vagaro, and successfully exited companies including InvestCloud (recapitalized), Strata Fund Solutions (acquired by Alter Domus) and WorldFirst (acquired by Ant Financial). FTV has offices in San Francisco, New York and Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.ftvcapital.com.

