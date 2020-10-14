A-LIGN Named "SMB CyberSecurity Solution Of The Year" In 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN , a fast-growing security and compliance firm that offers a single-provider approach combining industry-leading expertise and innovative technology, has been named the winner of the "SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year" award. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is produced by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market.

In today's rapidly evolving threat landscape, SMBs face difficult trade-offs trying to keep up with increasing regulatory and privacy requirements. Under pressure to balance limited time and resources, finding a partner who can get them through the compliance process quickly, easily and accurately is critical. A-LIGN ensures SMBs successfully demonstrate trust and respect to their stakeholders by providing breadth and depth of experience, innovative technology through the A-SCEND compliance management platform, and a personal touch that's impossible to find when dealing with large factory-like accounting firms.

"A-LIGN is transforming compliance for SMBs by aligning their business, security and compliance goals while mitigating cybersecurity risks," says Scott Price, Chief Executive Officer. "We're honored to be chosen as the SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year. This proves our continuous commitment to exceeding client expectations and why we continue to hold a 96% client satisfaction rating, one that's unparalleled within our industry and unmatched with our competitors."

A-LIGN is proud to partner with 2,500 clients in 30 countries on more than 10,000 assessments. SMBs choose to work with A-LIGN due to their agility, 24-hour response time and the use of A-LIGN's proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, helping to reduce the time and resources needed to prepare for an assessment.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security and Email Security. This year's program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from 20 different countries throughout the world.

"When it comes to achieving compliance, SMBs often struggle with resources, time and experience. Having a partner that invests in innovative technology and offers world-class support is not standard in the compliance industry, and A-LIGN is tackling this challenge head-on," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "We want to recognize A-LIGN for taking an innovative approach and building a technology platform that empowers SMBs to achieve compliance, and we congratulate A-LIGN for breaking through the cybersecurity and compliance landscape to take home our 'SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year' award."

A-LIGN understands it is critical to combine technology, easy-to-use processes, and knowledge experts to help clients achieve compliance. A-LIGN continues to add new features that meet the needs of businesses on one unified platform, further staking A-SCEND's place as an innovative technology solution that's disrupting the security and compliance industry.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO and licensed CPA firm. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience enabling an anytime, anywhere approach to audits. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com .

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

