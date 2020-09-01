A Leader In WordPress Plugins, IThemes, Acquires Restrict Content Pro To Expand Their Portfolio For Membership And Course Plugins

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iThemes, a Premium provider of WordPress SaaS and Plugins for managing WordPress sites, announced that it has acquired Restrict Content Pro, a leader in membership management.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iThemes, a Premium provider of WordPress SaaS and Plugins for managing WordPress sites, announced that it has acquired Restrict Content Pro, a leader in membership management. The purchase will better serve the needs of WordPress customers looking to expand into membership and course offerings for their sites.

Founded by Pippin Williamson, Restrict Content Pro was designed to provide a complete membership management system that gives site administrators a clean, simple way to restrict content to paid subscribers and collect payments from paying customers.

"Adding Restrict Content Pro to the iThemes product lineup is a natural fit for our product lines," said Matt Danner, General Manager of iThemes. "We have seen an increase in demand, especially now during COVID-19, where customers are looking for creative ways to generate additional revenue for their business. Our goal is to give customers the best and complete membership platform in WordPress," said Danner.

"We are excited about the acquisition," said Pippin Williamson, Restrict Content Pro Founder. "iThemes is a premium provider and highly-regarded in the industry. We are confident they will carry Restrict Content Pro forward in amazing ways. We are truly excited to watch them push the product to new heights and do so much more with it," said Williamson.

Existing customers of Restrict Content Pro will not experience any service interruptions with the acquisition. iThemes has strategic plans to develop new features and improvements to Restrict Content Pro.

For a limited time, iThemes is allowing customers to take advantage of Restrict Content Pro along with iThemes Plugin Suite and Toolkit. The Plugin Suite includes Backup Buddy, iThemes Security Pro, Landing Pages, Content Upgrades, and additional perks. Visit iThemes to learn more about the promotion.

Visit Restrict Content Pro to learn more about the product.

About iThemes, a Liquid Web Company iThemes, a Liquid Web Family of Brands company, is a leader in WordPress plugins that include BackupBuddy, iThemes Security Pro, and multiple site management iThemes Sync. Founded in 2008, iThemes has grown to provide professional WordPress plugins, tools, and training on over 1 million websites for freelancers, marketers, bloggers, and entrepreneurs.

About Liquid Web Family of BrandsBuilding on over 22 years of success, our Liquid Web Brand Family consists of four companies ( Liquid Web, Nexcess, iThemes, and InterWorx), delivering software, solutions, and managed services for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. With more than 500,000+ sites under management, The Liquid Web Family of Brands serves over 45,000 customers spanning 150 countries. Collectively, the companies have assembled a world-class team of industry experts, provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of solution engineers available 24/7/365, and own and manage 10 global data centers. As an industry leader in customer service*, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years. Please visit Liquid Web for more info. *2019 Net Promoter Score of 67

Contact: Matt DannerEmail: matt@ithemes.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-leader-in-wordpress-plugins-ithemes-acquires-restrict-content-pro-to-expand-their-portfolio-for-membership-and-course-plugins-301122199.html

SOURCE iThemes