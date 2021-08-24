A Key Partner Connecting Health Plans With Providers To Improve Quality

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, i2i Population Health automated the exchange of over 8 million clinical outcomes across 16 health plans in partnership with participating provider organizations. i2i's population health management platform addresses key challenges faced by health plans across the board. Our market-leading solutions enable health plans to close gaps in care in coordination with provider organizations while driving effective engagement of members. With over two decades of experience and 30 million lives across 35 states, i2i Population Health powers a connected health network to achieve health plan and provider co-management of members.

Investing in connected, community health networks, i2i announces new solutions, new services and new people.

As of May 2021, i2i has successfully completed NCQA Measure Certification for HEDIS ® MY2020 for several measures. Securing this certification allows our customers the peace of mind necessary for accurate quality data and measure logic that has been tested by the industry's most thorough validation program. In addition, i2i has registered and is in-process for the next NCQA certification cycle, MY2021.

To bolster our on-going health plan commitment to exceptional service, i2i has expanded its Growth and Client Delivery Teams with the hiring of Mehan Nigolian, VP of Health Plan Solutions and Steven Reed, Health Plan Client Success Executive. We are thrilled to introduce these new additions to i2i. Both Mehan and Steven, as illustrated below, bring extensive healthcare leadership experience that they will utilize to support the most vulnerable populations by serving our health plan market segment.

Mehan E. Nigolian, i2i's Vice President of Health Plan Solutions, will lead the company's initiative to bring i2i's Clinical Data Integration (CDI) data exchange solutions to national health plans, managed care, and health centers for enhanced provider-payer collaboration and quality of care. Mehan comes to i2i with over 15 years' experience selling to health systems, physician practices and health plans across the US, most recently with Phillips Healthcare where she delivered HIE-based interoperability and data-sharing solutions to US health systems. Her mission-driven approach to improving US healthcare for vulnerable populations through advanced technologies aligns with i2i's goal of improving care quality across the healthcare continuum with a focus on Medicaid and Medicare patient populations.

Steven Reed joined i2i's Client Delivery Team as client support dedicated to the Payer customer segment. Prior to i2i, Steven worked as Senior Account Manager and Process Improvement Consultant at UnitedHealth Group where he focused on health plan operations. Previously, he worked with managed care organizations launching new programs serving vulnerable populations. In his spare time, Steven enjoys taking apart and restoring old motorbikes. He is an outspoken advocate for the ethical treatment of animals and supports organizations caring for animals in need.

About i2i Population Health

i2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market, through community health centers (FQHCs), critical access and community hospitals, primary care associations, and managed care organizations. With two decades experience, established in over half the country and spanning 30 million lives, i2i was ranked #1 by Black Book for end-to-end population health technology in 2020. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through expansive quality management and care coordination applications. Improving outcomes through better quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. The mission, Serving Others for Healthy Communities, drives the company's vision, culture, and actions to bring better health solutions to all communities.

For more information and the latest news from i2i Population Health, visit i2ipophealth.com or follow @i2iPopHealth on Twitter, and @i2i Population Health on LinkedIn.

HEDIS ® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

