A Higher Standard In Mobile Respiratory Health Monitoring

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- App in Lights today launched the Pulse Oximetry app, designed to help users manage their respiratory health needs by providing easy to understand data visualizations and comprehensive data reports that make the data actionable for them and their caregivers. All without the need to register or subscribe to a service. The app uses a BYOPO approach allowing users to connect to the most popular and widely available Bluetooth® pulse oximeters. At launch, the Pulse Oximetry app will support 44 different Bluetooth pulse oximeter models from 26 different brand names, including spot check only devices. With support for many more in coming updates.

A COMPACT, BUT THOUGHTFULLY DESIGNED DASHBOARD

The easy to use interface underscores some of the app's powerful features and functions. The monitor is the heart of the app with all the information viewable at a glance and device controls and settings readily accessible. The parameter line graph views provide live line tracking, so that the most relevant line data is displayed by the constant Y-axis scale updates. The dashboard provides controls to allow recording sessions for periods of two minutes up to ten hours at one second intervals.

ALARM INDICATIONS THAT GO BEYOND A SIMPLE TONE

Alarm controls are provided for SpO2, heart rate and perfusion index, with separate tones for high alarm and low alarm indications. When an alarm condition occurs the corresponding parameter label will flash, and the parameter's line graph view will provide visual indications of the parameter that requires immediate attention. The Pulse Oximetry app alarms are attention grabbing ensuring peace of mind while monitoring.

DETAILED HISTORY AND RECORD REVIEWS

The history scatter plot view is accurate and detailed. Data can be viewed by week, month or year, and an option that is seldom available - custom date ranges, to view the exact data of interest. Distinct markers are displayed for recorded sessions and spot checks to better track/identify each type of measurement. The table view is easy to read with separate list items for recorded sessions and spot checks. And every review page is a comprehensive view of all the collected data for each recorded session or spot check captured. The app also supports exporting SpO2, heart rate, perfusion index and respiratory rate to Apple Health.

PRICE AND COMPATIBILITY

The Pulse Oximetry app is available from Apple's App Store for $9.99 USD. The app is compatible with iPhone 5 and newer models, iPod Touch 5th Generation and newer models, and can run on iOS 9.3.5 or higher operating systems. Not compatible with Android devices.

For more information go to https://www.appinlights.com/pulseoximetry/.

