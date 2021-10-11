A Haircut At Sport Clips Or A Text Before November 13 Can Help A Hero Go Back To School

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Clips Haircuts kicks off its Help A Hero veteran scholarship campaign today to benefit scholarships for U.S. service members and veterans - the largest scholarship program of its kind. Donations can be made now through November 13 at any Sport Clips location or by texting "HERO" to 71777. On Veterans Day, November 11, participating stores will offer free haircuts for veterans and service members with a military I.D., and Sport Clips will donate $2 per haircare service toward this year's fundraising goal of $1.5 million.

"With the support of our generous clients and product partners, we're helping thousands of veterans get the additional education they need to pursue a wide range of civilian careers," says Edward Logan, CEO and president of Sport Clips Haircuts. "As a veteran-founded company, we intend to keep and honor our commitment to thank those who serve. This year, we've increased our pledge to the program by doubling our donation to $2 for every haircare service provided in our stores nationwide on Veterans Day."

"Despite the education benefits veterans earn from serving our country, they often don't cover the increasing costs of attaining higher education," said Fritz Mihelcic, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) national commander. "Together with Sport Clips, the VFW is dedicated to easing the financial burden for those who deserve it most."

Help A Hero scholarships range up to $5,000 per semester and help cover the cost of tuition and fees for military with the rank of E-5 and below. More than 2,000 military and student veterans have received Help A Hero scholarships through the $9.2 million donated to date by Sport Clips' fundraising efforts.

In support of this year's campaign, the VFW and Sport Clips are hosting the second annual VFW Sport Clips Help A Hero Walk. The event offers supporters a virtual and healthy way to engage in the campaign. Participants in the virtual walk may register and fundraise individually or as a team, and the walk offers the flexibility to partake in the event where and when it is convenient. All participants are invited to join the VFW and Sport Clips for the Celebration Finale on the VFW's Facebook page on Nov. 6, 2021, at noon EST. Complete details on the virtual Help A Hero Walk can be found at vfw.org/2021VirtualWalk.

Check here for Sport Clips stores offering free haircuts. To learn more about the Help A Hero scholarship program, visit SportClips.com/hero.

About Sport Clips Haircuts Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, and ranks #17 in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2021 and is listed in Franchise Direct's 2021 "Top 100 Global Franchises". There are more than 1,850 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a 2019 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed $9.2 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team; Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan IndyCar driver Ed Jones; and partners with other NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com .

About The Veterans of Foreign Wars The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation's largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in over 6,000 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim "NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS" than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans' service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information, or to join, visit our website at vfw.org.

