A Great Option For A Holiday Shopping Season With A Microchip Shortage: Low-Tech Toys That Can Boost Children's Language And Learning

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With gaming systems, "smart" toys, and other electronics in short supply this holiday season due to a microchip shortage, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) is suggesting holiday gift alternatives that will help kids boost their language and learning, social skills, and imaginations—at any age.

"For holiday gift giving, ASHA has customarily encouraged families to embrace low-tech toys because they can contribute to children's development in many ways," said ASHA President A. Lynn Williams, PhD, CCC-SLP. "They include boosting their vocabularies, conversation and turn taking skills, socialization, ability to solve problems, imagination, creativity, attention spans, and more."

Williams continued: "Given the supply chain and manufacturing challenges impacting shopping this year, it may be a time to reimagine gift giving. In addition to their developmental benefits, traditional, hands-on toys are often less expensive and a better all-around value, particularly now with increasing costs straining families' holiday spending budgets."

Below are some suggestions from ASHA for holiday gifts by age range.

Non-Tech Gift Ideas to Build Kids' Language and Learning (Ages 0-5)

Books (touch-and-feel, lift-the-flap, and simple picture books for youngest kids)Shape sorters, ring stackers, and nesting cupsBlocks and ballsChunky wooden and knob puzzlesAnimal and family setsToy farms and barnsToy vehicles, garages, ramps/tunnels, and train setsWind-up, pop-up, and pounding toysPretend tools and workbenchesToy musical instrumentsBubblesActivity cubesPretend money and cash registersSimple craft kits and art supplies such as crayons and Play-DohFigurines, dinosaurs, dolls, and puppetsCostumes and dress-up suppliesPretend doctor/veterinarian setsToy food, grocery carts, and kitchen setsBuilding toys (e.g., Lincoln Logs, Magnatiles, and Legos)

Non-Tech Gift Ideas to Build Kids' Language, Literacy, and Learning (Ages 5-8)

Books, graphic novels, and magazine subscriptions (e.g., Highlights, National Geographic Kids)Board and card gamesArts-and-crafts supplies and kits (drawing, beads/jewelry)Science kits and books of science experiments Slime, Play-Doh, and play sand/foamModeling clay and silly puttyDolls and action figuresBuilding toys (e.g., Lincoln Logs, Magnatiles, and Legos)Trading cardsCooking supplies (child-friendly cookbooks, kid-safe knives/utensils)Subscription boxes (cooking, STEM)Costumes and dress-up suppliesMagic setsJump ropes and hula hoopsSports and outdoor games for group playBikes, scooters, and roller skates/blades

Non-Tech Gift Ideas to Build Kids' Language, Literacy, and Learning (Ages 8 and up)

Chapter books and magazine subscriptions (e.g., Sports Illustrated Kids, Cricket)Journals/diaries and scrapbooks, fun writing pens/stickers Board and card games (silly, trivia, conversation-based)Trading cardsArts-and-crafts project setsScience kits, instruments (telescope, microscope)Subscription boxes (cooking, STEM)Advanced building sets (e.g., Legos, snap circuits)3D/jigsaw puzzlesCrossword puzzles, Sudoku, and chess setsCamping suppliesSports equipmentFitness, outdoor/yard, and obstacle course gamesAge-appropriate tools or gardening suppliesDécor for personalizing bedroom

"It's also worth noting that, especially for young children, many household items can be used as toys, art supplies, or building materials—allowing kids to create, imagine, and explore," Williams added. "Parents don't need to spend a lot of money to foster their children's curiosity and development."

For more information and tips on balanced technology use, visit ASHA's Healthy Communication & Popular Technology Initiative at www.communicationandtech.org.

