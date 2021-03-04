A Free Virtual Opportunity For Teachers And Students

The Center for Civic Education Presents the Presidential and Congressional Academies for American History and Civics

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the nationally recognized Center for Civic Education is offering two free online summer institutes: the Presidential Academy for high school teachers and the Congressional Academy for students. These three-week summer academies connect participants with renowned scholars and mentor teachers, answering the acute need for high-quality learning opportunities in civics and history for high-need students and their teachers. The Academies will take place from July 5 to 23. Applications are due by April 1.

Participants will be immersed in the study of constitutional history and principles following the intellectual framework of the "We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution" curriculum. Virtual field trips to National Park Service and other historical sites will be a part of this experience.

The institutes will provide the following:

High-quality professional development in the content and methods of history and civics for teachers of predominantly high-need students

Excellent interactive instruction in history and civics for high-need high school students

Outreach and follow-up activities with scholars that will benefit teachers, students and the general public

Participation in a research study

An evaluation of the 2019 Academies conducted by Georgetown University's Civic Education Research Lab demonstrated that students' knowledge of American history and civics increased and their civic dispositions improved as a result of their participation.

Teachers will be selected for the Presidential Academy from schools with strong administrative support for work with high-need students. For each teacher, two high-need students from that teacher's school or school district will apply jointly and participate in the Congressional Academy. The teachers and students will meet in separate institute sessions.

The Center will host a question and answer session about each Academy. To register for the Presidential Academy Q&A for teachers on March 9, please go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qMxOEZr9QCG8FGHo2aoDdw. To register for the Congressional Academy Q&A for students and parents on March 10, please go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NT5QQpmuQ0S6nsqccGNLNQ.

Application information for the summer of 2021 is on the Center's website.

The Center for Civic Education is administering a grant from the U.S. Department of Education for a multi-year series of Presidential and Congressional Academies.

