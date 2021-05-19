A Fireside Chat With Dr. Anthony S. Fauci

DALLAS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, June 3, 2021, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci will join the Retina Foundation of the Southwest, in partnership with the Dallas Regional Chamber, for Up Close and Personal with Dr. Anthony S. Fauci: A Fireside Chat to Discuss Science, Collaborations, and All Things COVID. Dr. Anthony Fauci, alongside the Retina Foundation's Chief Executive and Medical Officer and Director of the Clinical Center of Innovation for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Dr. Karl Csaky, and Dr. Eileen Birch, the Director of the Crystal Charity Ball Pediatric Vision Laboratory, will discuss his distinguished professional history that led him to become the ubiquitous leader on COVID-19.

This year's virtual program, supported by Honorary Chair Dr. Bobby B. Lyle and Co-Chairs Dr. and Mrs. David Callanan and Dr. Rand Spencer, will highlight that Science Is Hope. This theme will be the focus throughout the program, that includes a great lineup of patient testimonials, collaboration partners, and individuals connected to the Retina Foundation who will be sharing their stories.

"We at the Retina Foundation are honored to have Dr. Anthony Fauci as our guest for this fireside chat. We look forward to what will be a unique conversation with one of the most influential figures in American life and hope you can join us," Dr. Karl Csaky. The virtual program, which begins at 7:00 p.m. CST, offers eight sponsorship levels with various benefits, along with an individual ticket option. Benefits include favors delivered the week of the event, recognition at the event and in our media, along with event admission.

Funds raised will help support the Retina Foundation's research and treatment of eye diseases, where 81 cents of every dollar donated goes directly into research and treatment for pediatric eye conditions, inherited eye diseases, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). For more information on sponsorships and tickets, and how to be part of this exciting upcoming event or to make a donation, please visit www.retinafoundation.org/firesidechat or contact Amy Lobner at alobner@retinafoundation.org.

About Retina Foundation of the Southwest

Established in 1975, the Retina Foundation is a world-renowned research institute with the unwavering mission to prevent vision loss and restore sight through innovative research and treatment. The Retina Foundation develops potential treatments for patients with various eye diseases through laboratory science and clinical trials. The Foundation's three core research areas are pediatric eye conditions, inherited eye diseases, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Each year, the Retina Foundation sees more than 2,300 infants, children, and adults, referred by their eye care provider, completely free of charge for specialized vision evaluations, genetic testing, and participation in clinical trials.

For more information, please contact

Amy Lobner, MPHDevelopment Manager alobner@retinafoundation.org214.363.3911 ext. 102 www.retinafoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-fireside-chat-with-dr-anthony-s-fauci-301295093.html

SOURCE Retina Foundation of the Southwest