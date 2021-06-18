A Digital Force Of Nature In Digital Marketing: Cross-Border Branding And Advertising Trailblazer Jenny May Wins Multiple Awards For Continued Effort To Help SMBs Survive And Expand Despite Pandemic

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True-E Marketing ( https://www.true-e.ca/) announced that its VP and Co-Founder, marketing expert Jenny May, continued to collect multiple awards and accolades, including the International Elite Women of Influence Technology Award, for her ongoing efforts to educate North American/Chinese SMB clients on the importance of online branding and digital marketing. Throughout the pandemic, Jenny created more than 600 hours of free programming and educational material solely dedicated to helping companies thrive by teaching the effective digital marketing approaches she used to launch three major internet companies onto the NASDAQ and the NYSE. Already highly regarded in China for her expertise, Jenny leverages professional contacts and unique skills to help North American clients quickly and smoothly integrate into a growing online 5G marketplace. True-E Marketing provides links to its free marketing courses via the company website. https://www.true-e.ca/

"We're very proud of Jenny and it is no surprise to us that she continues to earn recognition for her work, because she deserves it," said investor Lloyd Zhang, M.S. Business, and True-E Co-Founder. "We see her in action every day and she is a tireless advocate for our clients, always working to onboard them with the most innovative content marketing approaches. Jenny has always provided consistent, high-levels of positive exposure, brand expansion, and exponential company growth for every client she works with. This is what has made her a recognized marketing leader in China, and in just a very short period of time, she has brought her expertise to bear for our North American clients as well."

About Jenny May

Holds two master's degrees - in Communications and an EMBA - from prestigious Chinese universities: Peking University and Tsinghua University, respectively.

Former Executive and content creator for a NASDAQ-listed U.S. company. - Weibo (WB)

Leading a team of 20, created almost $40 million (Canadian) profit in a year for Sina.

(Canadian) profit in a year for Sina. Has led hundreds of successful marketing campaigns for major Canadian companies, representing millions in ad revenue.

Since 2019, Jenny has taught a series of popular marketing courses to nearly a thousand different entrepreneurs. True-E Marketing plans a full launch of Jenny's marketing classes in the USA via ZOOM and its YouTube channel.

About True-E Marketing: Passion Keeps Us Focused

Based in Canada and one of the top digital marketing companies in North America, True-E brings together industry elites from around the world to help companies develop targeted and localized online marketing plans. True-E specializes in being a marketing bridge between exceptional Chinese/North American companies, helping them expand via cross-border marketing campaigns. True-E also provides an evolving series of high-quality, free marketing courses for its clients. Learn more at: www.True-E.ca.

