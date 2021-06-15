A Decade Of Big Data Insights: LexisNexis Risk Solutions Celebrates 10-Year Open Source Anniversary Of Its HPCC Systems Platform

ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced the 10-year open source anniversary of HPCC Systems®, its platform for big data insights. The enterprise-proven platform is capable of processing in 24/7 environments and powers the products and solutions of LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

"Ten years is a long time, but it's dwarfed by the achievements of our HPCC Systems open source community."

Built in 2000 as a proprietary system for a handful of organizations, the HPCC Systems platform was a strategic differentiator at a time where big data was not even described as such. In 2011 LexisNexis Risk Solutions generously released the platform as an open source project. The platform uses ECL, a unique, high-level data-oriented declarative programming language that enables data scientists to focus on what needs to be done, rather than superfluous details around the specific implementation. These characteristics make the HPCC Systems platform a proven leader in efficiency.

"Back in 2000, we were pushing the envelope on what could be done with the commercially available solutions at the time," said Flavio Villanustre, vice president, Technology and CISO, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "The complexity of our processing requirements made existing solutions non-viable, so we invented, from the ground up, a data-intensive supercomputer which ultimately became the HPCC Systems platform."

Today, the open source HPCC Systems platform has adopted a number of standards and developed capabilities in a broad range of areas, including machine learning and analytics and an improved security model. The most recent 8.0 version release has made the platform fully capable of running on virtualized and containerized environments as its users drive their respective moves towards the public cloud.

"Ten years is a long time, but it's dwarfed by the achievements of our HPCC Systems open source community," said Villanustre. "It has been a wild ride but a worthwhile one and I personally look forward to our next milestone."

Visit the HPCC Systems website for more information and listen to the special edition podcast series featuring stories from the HPCC Systems community commemorating this event.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

About HPCC SystemsDiscover HPCC Systems, an end-to-end data lake management solution. HPCC Systems is a mature platform that has been heavily used in commercial applications for almost two decades, predating the development of Hadoop. Created by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, an innovative pioneer in big data processing, and open source for a decade, HPCC Systems features a vibrant development community that continues to push the boundaries of big data.

This powerful, versatile platform makes it easier for developers to see the data they're working with and manipulate it as needed. Flexible information delivery makes it easier for your clients to query and find the data they need — and it runs analysis and queries faster than other platforms such as SQL or Hadoop.

Read our blog or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn

Media Contacts: Jennifer Grigas Richman678.906.9073 Jennifer.richman@lexisnexisrisk.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-decade-of-big-data-insights-lexisnexis-risk-solutions-celebrates-10-year-open-source-anniversary-of-its-hpcc-systems-platform-301313069.html

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions