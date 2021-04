A Comprehensive Biennial Evaluation Of Startup Companies In The Proptech Space

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "StartUps and their Impact on Smart Buildings 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "StartUps and their Impact on Smart Buildings 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report has identified 665 private companies founded between 2011 and 2020 in the smart buildings sector. This number has increased 38% since the 2nd edition of this report published two years ago. There was no slowdown in the number of Startups receiving investment last year despite the COVID-19 global pandemic and ensuing recession.

The definition of a Startup is 'a private company formed no earlier than 2011 that is focused on the commercial and industrial buildings market, is not a subsidiary or an acquisition of a larger company and is often financed by venture capital or private equity funding.'

The report includes a spreadsheet which lists all Startup acquisitions and investments in 2019 & 2020 and a graphics pack with high resolution charts from the report.

What Will This Report Tell You?

The analysis of venture capital and private equity funding has recorded the highest level of investment in startups over the last four years. Total capital invested in the global smart building space since 2012 amounts to $18.8 billion .

. 136 startups have been acquired in the last three years, which is the highest level of consolidation activity in the last nine years accounting for 72% of the total number of acquisitions over this period. Strategic buyers across the smart buildings landscape have continued their acquisitions strategy undeterred.

In the crowded marketplace of smart building Startups, new entrants will need to differentiate themselves, either through their business model, partnerships or innovative technologies, in order to succeed. The report analyzes the future for startups, recent and forthcoming IPOs and SPACs, disappearing and inactive startups as well as a summary of closed startups.

The information and analysis in this report is based on research and interviews with emerging players in the Smart Building Space. It benefits from the publisher's previous reports over the last 2 years on subjects such as the Building Internet of Things (BIoT), M&A and Investments in Smart Buildings, Security and Occupancy Analytics.

It demonstrates the critical contribution that Startups are making to the introduction of innovation in the Smart Buildings & PropTech space.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction, Scope and Definitions

2. Overview of New Entrants

3. Startups in Smart Buildings3.1 The Building Internet of Things (BIoT)3.2 Building Energy Management (BEM)3.3 Proptech3.4 Building to Grid (B2G)3.5 Physical Security & Safety3.6 Building Fabric

4. The Global BIoT Market Size and Growth Forecast4.1 COVID-19 Scenarios4.2 Market Revenue Projections

5. Trends Reshaping the Smart Buildings Marketplace5.1 Impact of COVID-195.2 New Business Models5.2.1 Smart Buildings As-a-Service5.2.2 Facilities On-Demand5.3 Trends in Vertical Markets5.3.1 Education5.3.2 Healthcare5.3.3 Hospitality5.3.4 Data Centers

6. Venture Capital and Private Equity Funding6.1 Analysis of Funding and Investments6.2 Top Startups by Total Disclosed Funding6.2.1 Chinese Investment in AI Startups6.3 Corporate Venture Capital in the Smart Buildings Space6.3.1 Allegion6.3.2 Engie6.3.3 Honeywell6.3.4 Johnson Controls6.3.5 Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)6.3.6 Schneider Electric6.3.7 Siemens6.3.8 Stanley Security6.4 Private Equity Investments6.5 Accelerators and Incubators

7. Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) of Emerging Players7.1 BIoT Acquisitions7.2 Building Energy Management Acquisitions7.3 Proptech Acquisitions7.4 Building to Grid Acquisitions7.5 Physical Security Acquisitions

8. Partnerships and Ecosystems8.1 Startup Partnerships with Established Players8.1.1 Building Systems Vendors8.1.2 IoT / IT Vendors8.1.3 Lighting Suppliers8.1.4 Facilities Management Service Providers8.1.5 Security Systems Vendors8.2 Ecosystems of Major Players in Commercial Real Estate8.2.1 Johnson Controls8.2.2 Siemens8.2.3 Honeywell8.2.4 Schneider Electric8.2.5 Planon8.2.6 Skanska8.2.7 Colliers8.2.8 Kone

9. Gaining Traction and Scaling Up

10. IPOs and SPACs10.1 Recent and Forthcoming IPOs10.2 Disappearing and Inactive Startups10.3 Closed Startups

