A Centuries Old Icon Meets Modern Day Innovation With The Lexus HX Sleigh Concept

Running on 100% renewable holiday spirit, Santa's newest team member features the latest in Lexus Hybrid Electric Technology

Designed by Elite Takumi Elves

Unlimited Cargo Capacity

All-Reindeer Drive (ARD) Enables Powerful and Smooth Dashing Through Snow

A 25" Touchscreen Display with Embedded Air Traffic Control provides the most relaxing drive December 24 th has ever seen

NORTH POLE, Arctic, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - This year, as families stare up at the dazzling night sky, they may notice a flash of red flying by. Not to fear, this beacon of Infrared paint and aerodynamic design is Santa's latest gift to himself - the all-new, Lexus HX Sleigh Concept - a sleigh like no other, incorporating everything Santa needs to get his very important job done in luxury and style.

"I'm a simple man, but the ol' sleigh has been looking a bit less refined than it used to," says Santa. "It was time for me to upgrade my capabilities to help deliver toys to all the children on my nice list more efficiently, so the Lexus HX Sleigh Concept couldn't have come at a better time. Mrs. Claus is excited to drive it, too!"

Imagined and brought to life by the craftsmanship of Santa's most revered Takumi elves, the Lexus HX Sleigh Concept features everything Santa needs and more.

Endless cargo space makes delivering billions of toys a snap, while an automatic trunk with Kick Sensor makes loading and unloading as easy as your favourite pie. Climate Concierge with Neck Warmer keeps Santa toasty at 60,000 feet, a touch screen display with Embedded Air Traffic Control helps Santa navigate through even the most remote locations, and a custom Mark Levinson Surround Sound Audio System keeps driver fatigue at bay with the irresistibly crisp sound of Santa's favourite holiday tunes.

But the Lexus HX isn't just practical. The lustrous four-coat Infrared paint and aerodynamic design makes this sleigh the envy of everyone in the North Pole.

After many millenia of working during the holidays, Santa's reindeer are also thrilled to welcome their latest team member.

"It'll been great having some more help around the holidays," says Director of Reindeer Resources, Rudolph. "I run a tight sleigh, and the combination of Lexus's trademark hybrid electric technology and well-honed All-Reindeer Drive will really allow us to take our job to the next level. Plus, the fact that it runs on 100% renewable holiday spirit means even our planet gets a gift this year! With the added efficiency the Lexus HX Sleigh Concept gives us, I'm confident we'll even find some time to fit in some gift deliveries for grown-ups, too!"

The Lexus HX Sleigh Concept will be making its way around the globe later this week.

