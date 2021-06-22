A Call For American Renewal National Town Hall - June 24, 7:30 P.M. ET

Principled Republican and Independent Leaders Hold Nationwide Town Hall to Organize and Outline Path Forward to Reform or Replace the GOP

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the national launch of A Call for American Renewal, key stakeholders in the effort to chart a new, more principled path for the GOP and the country are hosting a nationwide town hall to answer public questions and announce new developments in the path forward. Participants include former high-ranking Republican officials and elected leaders, as well as seasoned political strategists, all unified in the effort to either fix the Republican Party or else lay the groundwork for its replacement.

WHO: Prominent Republican and Independent leaders and key signatories to A Call for American Renewal

WHAT:A Call For American Renewal Nationwide Town Hall

WHEN:Thursday, June 24 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

WHERE:Streaming live at www.acallforamericanrenewal.com/live

WHY:To galvanize the movement dedicated to stopping the rise of extremism, protecting American democracy, and returning principles to our politics.

Full Participant List:

Christine Todd Whitman , Former Governor of NJ

, Former Governor of NJ Michael Steele , Former Chairman of the RNC and Lt. Governor of MD

, Former Chairman of the RNC and Lt. Governor of MD Reid Ribble , Former Congressman

, Former Congressman Evan McMullin , Executive Director, Stand Up Republic

, Executive Director, Stand Up Republic Barbara Comstock , Former Congresswoman

, Former Congresswoman Joe Walsh , Former Congressman

, Former Congressman Bill Weld , Former Governor of MA

, Former Governor of MA Miles Taylor , Co-founder of RePAIR

, Co-founder of RePAIR Charlie Dent , Former Congressman

, Former Congressman Susan Del Percio , Political Strategist

, Political Strategist Denver Riggleman , Former Congressman

, Former Congressman Lucy Caldwell , Political Strategist

, Political Strategist Charles Djou , Former Congressman

A Call for American Renewal is a coalition of more than 150 Republican and Independent leaders united to offer a new, better vision for America and the Republican Party, and to create a new political home for unrepresented Americans. View www.acallforamericanrenewal.com for more info.

Contact: Mike OngstadCommunications Director MO@standuprepublic.com (240) 473-3260

